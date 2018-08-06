One of the biggest issues facing Oregon's continuing experiment in legalizing the sale and use of recreational marijuana is oversupply: The state is awash in way too much pot to be used by consumers in the state, and federal law enforcement officers are taking note.
Billy Williams, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, has been a consistent voice warning that this oversupply means that pot is being illegally transported out of the state. (Williams was expressing concern about this even before the pot-unfriendly Trump administration took office.)
Last week, Williams renewed his call for state officials to take serious steps to solve the supply issue. "Overproduction is rampant," Williams said in a sharply worded statement, "and the illegal transportation of product out-of-state — a violation of both state and federal law — continues unchecked. It's time for the state to wake up, slow down and address these issues in a responsible and thoughtful manner."
A pair of recent studies — one by law enforcement officers in Oregon and the other by researchers at the University of Colorado's business school and a Denver consulting firm — illuminate the issue. One implication of the studies is that Oregon legislators and officials should be taking a close look at how regulators in Colorado approached the supply question.
The Oregon study was released by the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a coalition of local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies. The study includes the medical and general-use markets and also tries to assess the state of the illegal market, although data for that (as you might imagine) are not complete.
One of the conclusions of the Oregon study was that a whopping 70 percent of the legal recreational marijuana grown in Oregon goes unsold, which explains why the market is flooded with the stuff — and why the price of recreational pot has dropped some 50 percent in the years since legalization.
Interestingly enough, the prices for recreational marijuana in Colorado also have dropped by the same amount since 2015, but the researchers there cautioned against reading too much into that statistic: It could be misleading because most growers are now cultivating their crop for conversion into the increasingly popular oil extracts.
But Colorado regulators made smart decisions from the start which have helped to control the supply of pot in that state: Unlike Oregon, Colorado gave existing medical marijuana growers the right of first refusal for licenses, which helped to cut down on a potential source of black market production. Colorado also requires growers to show that they have sold 85 percent of their output before allowing them to expand their growing operations. As a result, Colorado has been more effective than Oregon in balancing supply with demand.
By contrast, Oregon did not give existing medical marijuana growers priority over new applicants. And it did not establish caps on licenses. The result: A veritable green rush, as fledgling marijuana businesses flooded the state with applications. (In June, Oregon put a pause on issuing new grow licenses in order to work through a backlog of applications.)
It's hard to blame Oregon officials and legislators for the decisions made as they worked to implement the ballot measure that legalized recreational use of pot; the state was in the vanguard of legalization, and examples of how to make it all work were hard to come by. (Colorado legalized recreational use just two years before Oregon.) But it is unfortunately true that some of the legalization decisions Oregon has made will be hard to walk back, which will complicate matters when legislators gather for their 2019 session.
In the meantime, as Oregon struggles with curbing its pot oversupply problem, it can take some cold comfort from this: Its mistakes will provide useful lessons for other states just launching their own legalization experiments. (mm)
The editor is commenting like he is an investor in a pot shop enterprise. Who else is concerned about an oversupply of pot. Perhaps prices will fall and they'll all go bankrupt. I see no such concerns about an oversupply of anything--auto parts supply, coffee houses, eating places, etc. "Oregon" must correct the problem because legislature did not set limits?????? Why does MM want more regulation--who is he trying to protect.
