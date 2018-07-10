Cheers to the Albany City Council and City Manager Peter Troedsson, for a small but important contribution to the cause of government transparency.
But a word of caution is in order about some possible (and unnecessary) backsliding that at least some counselors are considering.
On Monday afternoon, the council held a performance evaluation of Troedsson, his first since he started work for the city in 2017.
In general, Troedsson drew high marks from the council and from Mayor Sharon Konopa for his work during his first year on the job. But that's not the issue we want to focus on in this editorial.
Instead, our purpose is to cheer the fact that the performance evaluation took place in an open session. Members of the public were able to sit in to hear for themselves how the council rated Troedsson.
This is not always the case with other government entities; in fact, these performance evaluations often are held in executive sessions, from which members of the public are barred. (To be clear, state law allows these evaluations to be held in executive session.)
But state law also allows the subject of these evaluations to request that they be held in an open meeting. To his great good credit, former Albany City Manager Wes Hare made a point of requesting that these sessions be open. Given that practice, Troedsson would have had a hard time asking that his evaluation be held in executive session — although, to be fair, we have no indication that he was considering such a request.
Open or not, there's no question that these evaluations routinely cover all sorts of material that would be of interest to Albany citizens. As councilors and the mayor rate the performance of the city manager, and discuss the areas where they want to manager to focus, you can get a sense for their priorities. That can be useful information for citizens.
You also get a sense for the issues that the city manager thinks are most important — the opportunities and pitfalls the city faces over the next year or so. Again, you can see how these topics might be of interest to city residents and taxpayers.
These open sessions also are noteworthy in the face of recent incidents in which top executives of a governmental entity run afoul of their governing boards and essentially get canned. What happens in many of these cases is that a confidential settlement is worked out between the parties involved. Citizens — the people who, in the long run, pay the bills for these settlements — are left with only the vaguest of clues as to what went wrong. We've had a couple of cases like that in the mid-valley over the last few years. Our suspicion is that you'll see more of them in the years to come. Taxpayers deserve better.
So these open sessions involving the Albany city manager represent a real breath of fresh air, a bracing jolt of sunshine into matters that too often are conducted in the darkness.
But there's a cloud in this picture: During Monday's meeting, some members of the council expressed discomfort about negotiating details regarding compensation for Troedsson. And the council scheduled an executive session in two weeks' time to hash out these details.
Let's hope the council sees fit to reconsider. After all, every one of these details regarding compensation will be public sooner or later. And just as there's a real public interest in learning about key priorities for Troedsson, there is real interest in how much the council and the mayor are willing to pay for each of those priorities.
Is it somewhat more uncomfortable to do these back-and-forth negotiations in public? You bet. But that is not sufficient reason to shield these discussions from the public, which (after all) pays for all of this. (mm)
