The mid-valley (and, for that matter, all of Oregon) appears to have caught a break this summer when it comes to wildfires: We have not (yet) suffered the punishing fire season, with our skies choked with smoke for weeks on end, that marred previous summers.
(Even so, an asterisk is called for: It's worth remembering that last year's most damaging fires in the West occurred in the fall, and a spell of hot and dry weather still could increase the possibility of destructive blazes, even in the mid-valley.)
Nevertheless, the weather in these parts appears to have taken a decided autumnal turn, with cool and rainy conditions.
And that presents an earlier-than-usual opportunity for officials across the state to roll out controlled burns, which have emerged as an important tool for managing wildlands so that they become, over time, less prone to the type of high-intensity fire that has scarred our landscapes over recent years.
Those high-intensity fires often are fueled by woody fuels that have been allowed to build up in forests; that's part of the reason why proper maintenance and thinning these wildlands is important.
Increasingly, though, scientists have come to believe that thinning by itself will not by itself be sufficient to clear out that undergrowth. The missing ingredient, they say, is the controlled burn — or, as foresters like to call it, "prescribed fire."
But these controlled burns often draw a backlash from neighbors who point to instances when a misreading of atmospheric conditions sends smoke from a burn floating into a nearby town. The fact of the matter, however, is that fire managers and meteorologists these days have tools for predicting atmospheric conditions that are considerably more precise than in the past.
(Another source of smoke during the fall comes from private landowners burning debris piles. The Oregon Department of Forestry said that landowners can generate less smoke if they cover those piles beforehand with polyethylene sheets; wetter piles generate more smoke because they tend to smolder.)
The state of Oregon recently adopted new rules governing smoke from controlled burns set by professionals. As we head into cooler, wetter weather, there's a possibility that the rules could result in more burns than in the past; in fact, the Department of Forestry reported this week that the season's first controlled burns already have been lit in parts of the state.
The department said in a press release that the burns are lit only at times when weather conditions will minimize the chance that smoke will get into what officials call "smoke-sensitive receptor areas" and Class I wilderness areas such as Crater Lake National Park. As for "smoke-sensitive receptor areas," that's basically jargon for anywhere you don't want smoke — populated areas such as towns or cities, major roads, hospitals, schools and airports. These burns only take place on days when air movement will disperse the smoke.
The new rules governing controlled burns still require that burners not exceed federal air-quality standards for particulate matter from smoke. But they have relaxed the standard that called for no visible smoke in a receptor area — which, as you might imagine, made it hard to set a controlled fire near a populated area.
So there's a chance that some smoke from a burn might waft into a populated area. But the department has a pretty decent record in this regard: It says that out of 2,964 units burned in 2018, only 18 resulted in smoke entering a receptor area.
We'll see if that number increases under the new rules. But there's a trade-off at work here that residents need to remember: They can put up with a little smoke from time to time from controlled burns. Or they can cope with a bumper crop of smoke during the heart of the fire season. (mm)