It's been almost 10 years since International Paper shut down its mill in Millersburg, and the economic shock waves have reverberated through the mid-valley for years: You don't lose 230 good-paying jobs in one fell swoop and the tax revenue that accompanies the facility without feeling the impact, and the timing of the shutdown (near the end of the Great Recession) didn't help.
This is part of the reason why we've been watching recent developments at the mill site with anticipation and are pleased to take note of a significantly more positive economic milestone: Linn County commissioners on Tuesday approved a $10 million purchase offer for the 192-acre mill site. The plan is to develop a portion of the site for use as a truck-to-rail facility that would transport agricultural and manufacturing products to ports in Portland, Tacoma and Seattle on rail cars instead of on trucks.
The idea is to reduce traffic congestion (and emissions from those trucks) on Interstate 5 as shipments that would have been on trucks pull into the Millersburg site and transfer their cargo to trains. The facility should also give mid-valley shippers another option for moving their goods that doesn't require them to send trucks to ports as far away as Seattle and Tacoma.
Those are just some of the reasons why we've been intrigued by the possibilities offered by this Millersburg facility. But we also think the transportation hub could be the seed for long-lasting economic development that will benefit the entire mid-valley. After all, just an estimated 60 acres of the site will be earmarked for the transportation facility. The county will have an estimated 130 to 150 acres that could be leased or sold, with the idea being that the remainder of the site could be developed into an industrial park (mid-valley businesses already have expressed interest in the site). The final result could add hundreds of jobs to the mid-valley's workforce.
And when you take into account the fact that the city of Millersburg owns 400 acres of land (zoned for industrial uses) that abut the International Paper mill site, you start to see how this site could become an economic powerhouse for Linn County and the entire mid-valley, in much the same way that the mill was during the years that it operated.
Roger Nyquist, the chair of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, noted Tuesday that it's been "a long and winding road" to get to this point — and it's likely that there will be a couple of turns in the road ahead that will require careful steering.
This road starts with former Rep. Andy Olson, touring the state as part of an interim legislative committee examining transportation issues, getting wind of plans to place an intermodal transportation facility in Nyssa, in eastern Oregon. Olson started to think that a similar facility would be a good fit for the mid-valley — and the International Paper site, he thought, would be an ideal location.
Olson's transportation committee ended up crafting a bill, approved by the 2017 session, which included funding for that facility in Nyssa — and for a similar facility to be located somewhere in the mid-valley. After hearing proposals from a variety of sites, the state Transportation Commission just last month (with reservations) gave the nod to the Millersburg proposal, allocating $25 million in Connect Oregon money to help develop the transportation hub. (Members of the Transportation Commission worried about the long-term financial viability of the Millersburg site, but thought that it still had an edge over the other proposals.)
The concerns that the commission members raised are worth keeping in mind, but its Linn County backers are convinced that the project will pencil out, especially with the industrial park prospects added into the mix.
One thing's for certain: It's nice to see that International Paper site figure again into the mid-valley's economic future instead of just being a reminder of its not-so-distant past. (mm)