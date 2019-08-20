If they weren't so alarming, we'd almost be bemused by recent developments in Malheur County, where officials have asked the sheriff to investigate whether the weekly paper there, the feisty Malheur Enterprise, committed crimes as it reported about county economic development projects.
The Enterprise reported this week that the county's attorney, Stephanie Williams, asked Sheriff Brian Wolfe to assess whether the newspaper's reporters and editor Les Zaitz broke the law in their contacts with Malheur County economic development officials. Wolfe confirmed to the newspaper that Williams had contacted him, but said he hadn't decided whether to open a criminal investigation.
At the center of the controversy is Greg Smith, director of the Malheur County Economic Development Department and a state legislator from Heppner. (The name might ring a bell here; Smith has worked for Linn County in its efforts to locate a transmodal shipping facility on the site of the former International Paper mill in Millersburg.)
Smith was the subject of a lengthy Enterprise story which raised questions about how he juggles his private and public duties. Because of Smith's connections with the Millersburg project, we were among the newspapers that published a version of the story.
It sounds as if Smith wasn't particularly happy with the story — at the very least, he didn't much care for how persistent the Enterprise staff was about trying to get information for it. In particular, Smith complained that the newspaper was sending messages to personal email addresses of economic development officials, despite his requests that the newspaper limit its requests to office hours and to a single county email address. In a public statement, Smith complained that he and his staff have been subjected to emails "at all hours of the day."
Williams, the county attorney, told the Enterprise that she sought the sheriff's involvement to determine "if there is a violation to investigate when a county employee's phone numbers and email addresses are being used when we've asked someone to stop calling or communicating on county business on a personal phone or email." The attorney added: "We are looking into whether or not there was a violation, especially when Mr. Smith previously asked it not be done and it was disregarded."
So, following this argument to its logical conclusion: If the subject of a reporter's (or a citizen's) question decides he'd rather not answer the question, he can just say, don't call again — and then ask for a criminal investigation if the reporter, God forbid, needs to make another call or sends another email.
It's worth keeping in mind a handful of points here:
• Smith declined interview requests from the Enterprise and didn't respond to a five-page list of questions the newspaper emailed him — but any legitimate news organization is going to make every effort to try to connect with the subject of a news story, especially one as complicated and detailed as this.
• In his role as director of Malheur County economic development, Smith is a private contractor and not a county employee, but tax dollars help fund his efforts.
• At a government meeting last fall, Smith gave out what he described as his "personal" cellphone number and told attendees that he was available for calls "24/7."
Zaitz said the effort appears to be "an effort to silence and intimidate the Enterprise," and, from this distance, that certainly appears to be the case.
Look: Officials who are charged with doing the public's business know that it's not a 9-to-5 proposition. Part of the job involves being available to members of the public (and even nosy reporters) at unusual hours. That doesn't mean those officials need to answer all those phone calls — and emails can be deleted unopened. Malheur County officials shouldn't give this another thought: This is not a proper subject for a criminal investigation. (mm)