The first numbers are in from Linn County's new transient lodging tax, and the early signs are promising: During its first six months, the tax generated more than $112,000 — not necessarily a huge amount in terms of taxes these days, but enough to possibly start making a difference soon for the Linn County Fair & Expo and the county's parks system.
You can be certain that the numbers generated by the new county tax also are drawing attention from officials in Benton County, which recently adopted a transient lodging tax of its own, for much the same reason — to generate revenue that will help the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Last year, the Linn County Board of Commissioners, with some reluctance, approved a 3% tax on all overnight lodging facilities, including motels, campgrounds, and bed and breakfast facilities. The new tax went into effect on Oct. 1, after commissioners and county staff members discussed the idea and worked through the details for about six months. Funds generated in ZIP code areas 97321 and 97322 will be earmarked for the fairgrounds; other revenue generated will flow to the county parks system, which has become a big deal for the county over the last couple of decades.
The reason we say the commissioners took this step with some reluctance is that they've traditionally (and quite properly) been skittish about the idea of raising taxes or launching new ones. But the commissioners didn't have a lot of other options to raise the money needed for the upkeep and maintenance of the fairgrounds, and it makes no sense to have that asset, now nearly 25 years old, deteriorate to the point where it starts to lose customers. And the tax, by its very nature, isn't paid by county residents — generally, it's paid by people who are staying overnight in the county, and a number of those people are taking in events at the fairgrounds.
Besides, in terms of the transient lodging tax, the commissioners are late to the party: The extra 3% they levied goes on top of the state's tax, now at an average rate of 7.5%, with an additional 1.8% added on top of that. And the cities of Albany, Lebanon, Brownsville and Sweet Home have had 6 percent taxes in place for years. So, if you're staying in a $100-a-night hotel room within the Albany city limits, you're now paying an extra $3 in addition to the $15.30 that you were paying previously. It's not that you won't notice the extra $3 (it might mean you don't buy a couple of sodas from the hotel's vending machine), but it's not a deal-breaker.
Money from the Linn County tax that doesn't go the fairgrounds will be earmarked for the county's Parks Department, and the funds will be used for items such as purchasing yurts (a surprisingly popular lodging option) to be placed at some county campgrounds. The department also could use the money to buy new equipment such as paddleboards or boats at Clear Lake Resort or at any of the county's expanding parks operations. The Parks Department, which now is self-supporting, could collect an extra $100,000 or so each year from the tax.
The fairgrounds is not self-supporting; it requires about $250,000 or so from the county's general fund each year to balance its books. This extra infusion of cash might not be enough to make it self-supporting, but we're OK with that: In our view, the fairgrounds and annual fair provide an essential service to Linn County residents. And it's hard to imagine what else the fairgrounds could do to generate extra revenue. Already, for example, the annual county fair is one of the few in the nation that consistently sets attendance records each year.
But this extra cash could go a long way to assuring the long-term viability of the Linn County Fair & Expo Center — and that almost certainly will have a big-time payoff for county residents long into the future. (mm)