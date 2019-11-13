It's been almost 50 years since Americans were riveted by gavel-to-gavel live coverage of the Senate Watergate hearings that eventually led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
On Wednesday, we'll start to learn whether the public phase of the House of Representatives' inquiry into President Donald Trump holds the nation spellbound.
Our guess: Not so much this time.
And not because people won't be able to follow the proceedings of the House committee live: Plenty of television and radio outlets will be offering coverage when the hearings begin at 7 a.m. Pacific today. Major newspapers will be streaming the event in addition to what will amount to real-time coverage online.
But the media landscape has changed in fundamental ways since 1973, when television audiences essentially had four options: ABC, CBS, NBC and public television (which won over fans with its decision to replay the hearings at night). Jim Lehrer anchored the public television coverage with Robert MacNeil. At the time, according to a story this week in The New York Times, Lehrer told viewers that "we think it is important that you get a chance to see the whole thing and make your own judgments. Some nights, we may be in competition with the late, late movie."
You have free articles remaining.
And "the whole thing" added up to hours and hours of coverage: In all, public TV aired 51 days of the hearings, sometimes up to six hours a night. It's hard to imagine most people in today's hypercaffeinated environment making that kind of time for this year's hearings.
Besides, there's another important difference: Today, we have many more options to gather information about the hearings, and those options range from Fox News to MSNBC to late-night comedy programs like "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."
And it seems likely that viewers who already have made up their minds will stick with sources that they think share their views on this matter. So, for example, if you think President Trump did nothing wrong in his dealings with the president of Ukraine, you might be getting your news about this from Sean Hannity at Fox News. If you think Trump's actions amount to the high crimes and misdemeanors required for impeachment, chances are good that you'll tune into Rachel Maddow on MSNBC. In other words, for many viewers, any information dished up by the witnesses will be served with a big side dish of spin. (There are analogies: Back in the era when the economics of publishing allowed even medium-sized cities to support a number of different newspapers, readers could choose which publication best reflected their own beliefs.)
The internet has only intensified that echo chamber and provides vivid examples of what experts call "confirmation bias" — the tendency we all have to favor or search for information that tends to confirm what we already believe. ("Being Wrong," an excellent book by Kathryn Schulz — yes, the same person who wrote that New Yorker article about the Cascadia subduction zone — features an engaging discussion about confirmation bias.) This is part of the reason why Trump's base gravitates toward Hannity and the president's opponents are more likely to tune into Maddow.
This also is part of the reason why both Democrats and Republicans may be disappointed that these hearings do not do much to push public opinion on Trump's actions one way or the other. It could be that both Democrats and Republicans are looking to this public venue as an arena to carefully build, piece by piece, a compelling story. But politicians on both sides of the aisle may find little patience among the public for that type of slow-developing narrative. Instead, this is an audience that might want to skip right to the juicy parts — and if these hearings don't provide that type of immediate gratification, they'll know where they can turn instead: To Hannity. Or Maddow. Or Noah. (mm)