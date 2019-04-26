We spend a lot of time on this page criticizing various governmental actions, so it's nice from time to time to be able to highlight something that's doing good work in the community.
For example: The Linn County Board of Commissioners this week approved another summer's worth of funding for its Small Business First Time Employment Youth Wage Grant Program. That's the ungainly title for an extremely useful program which reimburses employers who have hired first-time workers for summer jobs.
Part of the idea here, of course, is to encourage employers to hire young workers, who sometimes struggle to take those vital first steps into the labor market. The program reimburses employers with fewer than 35 employees $2 per hour for first-time workers who are on the job from May 1 through Sept. 27. This was particularly important when the county was in the grips of the Great Recession, when younger job seekers found themselves competing for even low-paying jobs with older workers who had been laid off. It was particularly tough in those days for those younger workers to land that important first job.
The job market, of course, has rebounded considerably since then, but it still can be difficult for a teenage worker to snag a job. The program gives small businesses an incentive to offer jobs to younger workers, and that's important.
The program also has a real benefit for smaller businesses, where saving $2 an hour can make the difference between being able to hire some summertime help or just muddling through another vacation season.
In any event, there's no doubt that the program has been effective, both for employees and the young workers: Last summer, 20 employers hired 44 workers who worked more than 14,000 hours. Seven of those workers parlayed the part-time jobs into permanent ones. The cost to the county was about $28,000. The year before, 18 employers hired 40 workers who worked just under 12,000 hours. The cost to the county was about $23,000.
The commissioners dedicate economic development funds for this program, and although this is a relatively unusual use for those funds, there's no doubt that it's a legitimate use for the money. But it might be better to think of this program as an investment, not just in the small businesses that now can hire summertime help, but in the young workers who gain invaluable experience and can take their first steps up the workforce ladder. (mm)
Boon for bikes
It's not as if Lebanon's Santiam Spokes Bicycle Club hasn't already been serving its community: For years, the club has donated thousands of bicycle helmets. (And a quick aside here to you bicyclists about helmets: Wear them. Helmet hair can be fixed easily. Brain damage, not so much.)
But we were particularly impressed by the club's clever new project: It recently donated a bicycle repair station, installed outside the Lebanon Public Library, that can be used by members of the community.
The idea isn't that the station will be monopolized by members of the club, who keep their bikes in good repair and travel with the tools needed to fix them. But the station is available for bicycle commuters and children, who frequently ride their bikes to the library.
The repair station includes an air pump, a stand where bicycles can be placed at eye level and a small selection of basic tools needed to perform common repairs. The station cost $1,800 to install. The club was able to fund the project from proceeds from its annual Strawberry Century Bicycle Ride. (This year's edition of the ride is coming up on June 8.)
Craig Lalley, the president of the club, said if the station proves popular — and we expect it will — the next step might be to install a similar station at the Albany library. That would be great. In the meantime, though, this is a wonderful gift to the community. (mm)