In a summer when Oregon residents already have learned many lessons about wildfire, the Columbia River Gorge has one more to offer:
Even after the most devastating fires, the land finds ways to recover.
Don't misunderstand: The area of the gorge that was ablaze a year ago in the Eagle Creek fire isn't the same as it was before a thoughtless teenager tossed a firecracker into tinder-dry brush. In some ways, the fire has permanently altered the landscape.
But, as The Oregonian reported in a thoughtful story over the weekend, the 49,000 acres burned in the fire already are showing signs of rebirth. Ten years from now, much of the burned forest will seem familiar to the hikers who frequented the gorge before the blaze.
The fire raced through a region that is well-loved by Oregon residents, within easy reach of the state's most populated area. Smoke choked the metro area. Ash fell from the sky in Portland. The area's tourism-driven businesses took serious hits.
The fire threatened the historic lodge at Multnomah Falls, which was saved only through the heroic actions of firefighters. The fire did destroy four homes. Interstate 84 was shut down for 10 days. Even navigation on the Columbia River was stopped for two days. A year later, the fire still has yet to be declared extinguished — hot spots continue to pop up, most recently in May.
All in all, it served as an urgent lesson, up close and personal, about the sheer power of wildfire.
And it angered people who were forced to pay attention, possibly for the first time, about that power.
The lessons that will play out over the next decades along the gorge will require long-term attention, but they're just as important to absorb as we move toward a deeper understanding of wildfire.
But if you pay attention now, you can see the first chapters of this story starting to come into focus right on the land itself.
Oregonian reporter Jim Ryan did a nice job of capturing these early signs of recovery: Although reminders of the fire are everywhere you look, so too are the signs of resilience. Ryan noted greenery throughout the burned area, including wildflowers just off the Pacific Crest Trail.
By the time a decade passes — a long time for humans, but not even a blink of an eye on nature's timeline — it will be much harder, but not impossible, to pick out signs of the fire. After all, most of the acreage burned in the blaze experienced only low and moderate burns; only about 15 percent was severely burned. In that area, mostly in higher elevations, dead trees (foresters and firefighters call them snags) will remain standing, but even these will have a role to play in the forest's rejuvenation.
In his story, Ryan quoted Lisa Ellsworth, an Oregon State University fire and habitat ecologist, who made another excellent point about the Eagle Creek fire: We've been talking now for years about trying to restore fire to its rightful place in forest ecology. Part of the reason for that is to eliminate the sort of forest understory that, left unchecked, can help fuel the most intense wildfires. A fire that's mostly contained to the forest floor can do just that.
To a large extent, that's what happened in the Eagle Creek fire. Sooner or later, a fire was going to erupt in this landscape. It would have been better, of course, if the fire had been prescribed by foresters and carried out under controlled circumstances. But the first lesson here is that fire had a role to play in our forests.
The second lesson is just as important, and maybe even more so: Even after the most devastating fires, forests bounce back. That lesson will be playing out for decades in the Columbia River Gorge, if only we choose to look. (mm)