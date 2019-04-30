The Senate Committee on Campaign Finance gathers for its regular meeting this afternoon at the Capitol, and our hope is that lawmakers don't ignore one of the measures on the agenda — a relatively small bill (with a relatively small price tag) that could pay off for Oregon voters in a big way.
The measure, Senate Bill 755, would establish an endowment fund and operating subaccount for the Citizens' Initiative Review Commission, a small but important step toward making this worthwhile effort financially sustainable.
At this point, you probably need a reminder about the work of the Citizens' Initiative Review Commission, and that's fine: This extremely promising experiment in democracy hasn't been in the news much lately.
The commission is a semi-independent state agency, charged with convening citizen panels to review selected ballot measures and prepare statements on the measures that are printed in the Oregon voters' pamphlet. Following a series of pilot programs, the Legislature permanently established the commission in 2011.
So, as funding allows, the commission randomly selects a group of men and woman from throughout the state and brings them together for a four-day effort in which participants take a long and careful look at a single ballot measure. Panelists are paid, and their room and board is covered. A recent session convened in August 2016 at Western Oregon University examined Measure 97, the proposed gross-receipts tax on Oregon businesses that went on to get thumped in the November election.
During the process, the citizens on the panel are briefed on the background behind the measure and the details of the measure itself. They get a chance to ask questions of proponents and opponents. Eventually, they make a decision on the merits of the measure and hash out statements that appear in the voters' pamphlet.
Those statements often are the only chance that other voters have to find out what other citizens who had a chance to study the measure thought about it; in a state where our debates about these vital initiatives usually take place within the context of a 30-second sound bite, these statements (and the process that went into crafting them) never have been more important.
(In the case of Measure 97, the 20 panelists were closely split on its measure: In all, 11 panelists said they supported it, while nine were opposed. But their pro-and-con statements on the measure were well-crafted and offered perspective that often gets lost in the heat and dust of an election campaign.)
We got a chance to observe part of that Measure 97 session, and were impressed by the seriousness with which the panelists tackled their duties. It was a bracing jolt of democracy in action.
The problem is that the commission typically doesn't have the money to perform reviews on every initiative that would benefit from such a close examination. Each review costs about $100,000, and state law places limits on the commission's funding: It cannot accept contributions from a political committee, a for-profit corporation or a union — as well as any other source the commission determines might be used to transfer money from any of those entities. Foundation grants have made up much of the commission's funding, but establishing an endowment would ease fundraising and help provide a measure of financial stability.
And it makes sense that Senate Bill 755 is assigned to the Senate Committee on Campaign Finance. After all, if the committee is seeking to find ways to counter the ways in which big money can shape the narrative around a ballot measure, one way to do that is to help out a process meant to place unbiased, thoughtful analysis into the hands of the voters.
Analysts say the fiscal impact of the measure almost certainly will be minimal. This should be an easy call for the committee: Let's pass Senate Bill 755. (mm)