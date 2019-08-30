As we noted in an editorial that appeared a few months ago, the people who run governmental entities — city managers and school superintendents, for example — understand that their job security rests in the hands of the elected officials who oversee those entities; city councils, say, or school boards.
At the time that editorial appeared, we were writing about the forced resignation of Rob Hess, the superintendent of Lebanon Community Schools. Hess went through a number of stormy periods with the trustees on his board, so the board's action in that case did not come as a complete surprise.
But the Lebanon City Council's decision two weeks ago to place City Manager Gary Marks on paid administrative leave did come as a surprise. At a meeting on Thursday, the council went ahead and took the next step regarding Marks: It asked for his resignation. Marks obliged. "It’s been a distinct privilege to serve as your city manager, and I will remember our work together here always," he said in the resignation, but he declined comment on the matter when asked about it by a reporter after the meeting.
Engineering Services Director Ron Whitlatch was appointed by the council to serve as the acting city manager.
With the exception of a very brief public session on Thursday, almost all of the council's deliberations over the last couple of weeks about Marks have taken place in executive session, meetings that are closed to the public. (To be clear, state law allows a public body to go into executive session when considering some personnel issues.)
After the meeting, members of the council and Mayor Paul Aziz, following the lead of city attorney Tre Kennedy, declined to offer any reasons for the action. "It's a personnel decision," Kennedy said. Marks, as we noted earlier, didn't offer any public comments about the issues that prompted the council to ask for his resignation.
Aziz and Jason Bolen, president of the council, did offer praise for Marks and the work he had done for Albany. "He's definitely left his mark all across Lebanon," Bolen said. "He’s been very well-loved and appreciated by our citizens and by our council and we’re sorry to see him go."
Aziz echoed Bolen's comments: “Gary did a good job serving the community in the years that he was here and we’re really sorry to see him go,” the mayor said.
All of which may leave Lebanon citizens wondering: If that's all true, why did the council decide to fire Marks? Without any information along those lines, the city's residents have no option other than to speculate, and that sort of speculation isn't exactly the sort of thing that will build confidence in city government.
You know who else will be asking the very same question? Everyone who will be applying for the city manager job in Lebanon — and that likely will be a job that attracts considerable interest, considering all the things the city has going for it. An applicant who can't get a relatively straight answer to that question might well have reservations about the job.
The citizens of Lebanon deserve, at the very least, the same sort of answers that those city manager candidates will be expecting.
Presumably, the council will soon launch a search for a successor to Marks, a process these days which usually requires the hiring of a consultant to coordinate the search. The council almost certainly will want to emphasize some kind of public engagement in the search process, as it should. But if the council is truly serious about public engagement, it can start by figuring out ways to tell its bosses — the taxpayers who pay the bills — how its vision for the city of Lebanon differs from that of Marks and why it thinks a new city manager is required to fulfill that vision. (mm)