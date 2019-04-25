The state of Oregon's woebegone foster care system has been back in the news lately, with some remarkable stories generating headlines. But only one of these stories likely will make a dramatic difference in how the state takes care of its most vulnerable citizens, and chances are that story will be playing out for years.
Consider these headlines:
• At a remarkably tense legislative hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis, who has been active for years on these issues, told Fariborz Pakseresht, the director of the Department of Human Services, that she had lost confidence in the agency, and she said so in so many words. In response, Pakseresht fumed that these legislative hearings should not be what he called "shaming sessions." He added: "I did not come to this agency to basically put children at harm and I do not appreciate being accused of that."
Among the details that recently had grabbed Gelser's attention were reports that the state has been sending children with intellectual and developmental disabilities to out-of-state residential programs, including a 9-year-old who was sent to a Montana program where she was drugged with Benadryl to control her behavior.
• Last week, Gov. Kate Brown announced the formation of the Child Welfare Oversight Board, a panel charged with developing solutions to challenges within the foster care system. In a somewhat unfortunate turn of phrase, the governor compared this board to a "SWAT team." She said she would issue directives based on the board's recommendations and that a crisis management team would ensure that those changes are implemented.
This might have been an approach that could have had some results if Brown had tried it a few years ago. As it turns out, though, there is an entity that almost certainly will be tracking and enforcing needed reforms in the foster-care system, and it likely won't be the governor. Which brings us to the third headline of note:
• A national nonprofit organization, A Better Childhood, filed a federal lawsuit early last week against the state alleging mismanagement of its 7,500 foster children, particularly minorities and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Lawyers said that the state's caseworkers are overburdened and that for lack of better placement options, children are sent to homeless shelters, refurbished jail cells or out-of-state institutions.
The lawsuit was filed a couple of days before Brown announced plans for her SWAT team. She denied that the lawsuit had anything to do with her announcement, saying that plans for the team had been bubbling along for months. You can be the judge of that.
But it probably doesn't matter, because here's what's likely will happen next, based on the experiences in other states where similar lawsuits have been filed: Lawyers for the state quickly will realize (if they haven't already) that they don't have a strong legal defense — in part because the problems with the Department of Human Services have been so well-documented by entities (including other state agencies) over the years. Lawyers for A Better Childhood will reject the argument that Brown's SWAT team will be able to fix the problems as just another empty promise; they will not be willing to dismiss the suit. Settlement talks, perhaps presided over by the judge or another neutral party, will be launched.
That settlement, when it's reached, will be enforced and monitored by a federal judge. It likely will take Oregon years to finally satisfy the terms of the settlement. (According to a fascinating interview aired Wednesday on Oregon Public Broadcasting's "Think Out Loud," Tennessee needed nearly 20 years to develop and sustain the reforms called for in that state's settlement.)
It's a shame that it required a federal lawsuit to jump-start this process. But at least there's finally a path that could lead to real reform. (mm)