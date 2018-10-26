A Marion County Circuit Court judge has ordered Gov. Kate Brown's administration to release 250 or so bill proposals it's pondering for the 2019 legislative session.
The order from Judge Audrey Broyles requires the administration to release the information by 5 p.m. today. Broyles noted that the information is time-sensitive, with the Nov. 6 election less than two weeks away.
And the judge noted: "There is a significant public interest in the documents being disclosed."
It's likely that the administration will move to appeal the judge's order, but that would be a shame. Broyles is right: The public should be able to see what legislative bills administration officials are considering. And the public should be able to see those before the election.
We've written about this case before in a previous editorial, but here's the background:
At issue are documents in which various state agencies propose legislative concepts to the governor. In these documents, the agencies identify the issues they want to resolve and suggest how the law can be changed to address those issues. The governor then decides which proposals move forward to the Office of Legislative Counsel, which drafts bills for legislative consideration.
Each year since 2010, these documents produced by state agencies have been open to the public — or, at least, have been released to a Portland attorney, Greg Chaimov, whose law firm has made a habit of asking for the documents under the Oregon Public Records Law. Chaimov has used the documents to inform his clients about proposals that might affect them.
This year, however, the state Department of Administrative Services refused Chaimov's request, arguing that the documents were protected by attorney-client privilege. Chaimov appealed the ruling, but it was upheld by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.
The administration now plans to release the documents only after the Legislative Counsel submits the written proposals to the governor's office for approval. That will be at the end of November, which, as you may recall, is after the Nov. 6 election, in which Brown is being challenged by Republican Knute Buehler.
The Department of Administrative Services has said that the denial isn't a change in policy; rather, it says, state agencies want to bring their practices in line with the Legislature, which has the authority to exert privilege over its work with the Office of Legislative Counsel.
The judge's ruling this week came in a response to a lawsuit that Chaimov and his firm, Davis Wright Tremaine, filed a lawsuit contesting the refusal to release the documents and Rosenblum's ruling. (Chaimov, by the way, is a former legislative lawyer. And it may or may not be germane that one of Davis Wright Tremaine's clients is Priority Oregon, the business-friendly political nonprofit that's been running ads against Brown.)
The lawsuit challenged the state's claim that the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege. John DiLorenzo of Davis Wright Tremaine argued that bill-drafting services by the Office of Legislative Counsel aren't protected by attorney-client privilege. The lawsuit argues that the Legislative Counsel may only represent the Legislature; therefore, extending that attorney-client privilege to the agencies of the state's executive branch would violate the state constitution's separation of powers clause.
The judge sided with DiLorenzo, but the next step likely will be to the Oregon Court of Appeals — unless Brown decides to order the release of the documents. That would be in keeping with her vow, made when she assumed the governor's office, that her administration would restore faith in state government in large part by emphasizing transparency.
It would also be keeping with an essential part of open government: The idea that the process of making new laws, as messy as it can be sometimes, needs to be done in full view of the public. That's the primary reason why these documents need to be released, sooner rather than later. (mm)