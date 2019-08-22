The Greater Albany Public Schools board of directors this week selected Pat Eastman to fill a slot that had been vacant since the resignation of Micah Smith in June.
We have no reservations about Eastman's selection: With his long experience in Albany civic matters, including work on the committee that helped promote the district's bond levy, he should be a knowledgeable and steadying influence.
In fact, the board likely would have done well to select any of the four finalists for the vacant position — but the tortuous process through which the final selection was made raised eyebrows and served as a reminder that this is a relatively inexperienced board and so some bumps are to be expected.
But this particular bump was a doozy.
Here's a brief refresher about how the search went: Eight candidates applied for Smith's seat on the board. The board initially reviewed all eight applications blind — that is to say, with no names attached to the applications. In that process, four of the eight candidates were selected to move forward to an interview session with the board.
So far, so good. But here's where the board stumbled: After the names of the candidates were revealed, trustee Eric Aguinaga said he had attended an immigration rally earlier in the year at which one of the four candidates, Javier Cervantes, had spoken and was worried about some of what Cervantes had said. Another board member, Kim Butzner, said she couldn't glean from Cervantes' application what precisely his job was at Linn-Benton Community College, where he serves as director of the Institutional Equity and Student Engagement Department and reports to LBCC President Greg Hamann. The board initially denied Cervantes one of the four interview spots.
That was a mistake. Regardless of Aguinaga and Butzner's concerns about Cervantes, the fact of the matter is his score during the blind assessment process placed him in the top four. He earned an interview slot right then and there. As it played out, Butzner eventually suggested that Cervantes should receive an interview, from an HR standpoint. The entire incident likely set off alarm bells in Albany's Hispanic community.
The board went ahead and interviewed its four finalists, including Cervantes, and then set about voting for its preferred candidate for the open position. Again, you could have built strong cases for any of the four, and that was reflected in the epic voting process, in which the four board members tied on four occasions and deadlocked again in a procedure that was meant to break the tie.
When the board took another run at it this week, Jennifer Ward, the board's chair, switched her vote to Eastman. He took his seat on the board immediately after the vote, and we expect that he will be a big asset to the board and the district.
Board members now have damage control work ahead of them to counteract the impression, fair or not, that it discriminated against a Hispanic candidate for the board. That means listening to speakers who have concerns about the issue and not trying to cut them off. It also means that, when a representative of the Corvallis-Albany branch of the NAACP tells you that it's willing to help efforts to ease any racial tensions that might be rising in the district, you take advantage of the offer.
Melissa Goff, the new superintendent for the district (and a smart choice for the job), perhaps attempted some of that damage control at Monday's meeting by reading a statement (in English and Spanish) about how the district welcomes every student, regardless of color. It was a good start. Now, the board needs to follow through on Goff's example. It starts by welcoming — and listening to — all the diverse voices the school district seeks to serve. (mm)