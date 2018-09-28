With the sun shining the way it has been the last couple of days in the mid-valley, it's easy to forget that fall is officially here. It's true. Just take a look at your calendar; the first day of autumn was last Saturday.
And if fall is here, it's only a matter of time before flu season follows. If you want to increase the odds that the flu won't lay you low over the next few months, now is a good time to think about getting vaccinated against it.
In fact, this is a particularly good time, considering that no one knows for sure when the first cases of the illness will be reported in Oregon — and remember that the flu vaccine may take up to two weeks to be fully effective.
We don't know yet, of course, how severe this flu season will be in Oregon. But we do know this for sure: People in Oregon, likely thousands of them, will contract the flu this season. And this is a sure thing as well: You will be exposed to the flu virus sometime over the next few months.
And influenza is nothing to take lightly: The virus causes mild to severe respiratory illness. In severe cases, it can lead to hospitalization and even death. People at higher risk of severe illness include children, adults older than 65, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions or weak immune systems. The flu kills thousands of people each year in the United States; in Oregon, two children died from flu-related causes during the 2017-18 season.
Nationally, 180 children died from the flu during the 2017-18 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and about 80 percent of those children were unvaccinated.
The flu vaccine is readily available now from health care providers, county health departments and many pharmacies. With most health insurance plans, the vaccine is free or low-cost. Smart businesses understand how the flu can lay waste to their workplaces, and if possible set up programs in which their employees get vaccinated for free; it's a smart investment.
The Oregon Health Authority has set up a website that can locate the flu vaccine clinic that's closest to you. You can access the site at www.flu.oregon.gov.
While the sun continues to shine, this also is a good time to brush up on other flu-prevention tips:
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze; if a tissue is not at hand, that's the time to use your elbow.
• On a somewhat similar note, the Health Authority urges people to "avoid getting coughed and sneezed on." Yeah, tell that to a police officer or a kindergarten teacher.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. This, too, is harder than it seems.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that get heavy use.
• Finally, even if you do get a shot, you still might get the flu. (Remember that each year's vaccine represents the best estimates of experts as to which flu strains will be most active during the season, and that those estimates have to be done months ahead of time. Some years, the estimate is a better fit than in others.)
In the event that you do get vaccinated and still come down with the flu, all is not lost: Remember that the vaccine could help minimize the severity of your bout with influenza — and can help keep flu-related complications at bay.
But if you do get sick, stay home from work or school if at all possible and limit your contact with others. Believe us: Your coworkers won't mind picking up a little extra slack if it minimizes their contact with the virus. (mm)