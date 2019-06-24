It was the faintest of endorsements.
The Tioga Group, consultants hired by the state of Oregon to assess proposals from three communities seeking an intermodal transportation facility, gave a slight edge to a plan from Millersburg over a competing project from Brooks, farther north on Interstate 5. (A third proposal, from the Eastern Oregon community of Nyssa, faces no competition.)
But talk about damning with faint praise: The consultants found that both the Millersburg and Brooks projects "carry substantial commercial and economic risk." They concluded that neither project "seems likely to be commercially viable on a stand-alone basis" and cited a "distinct risk that, once approved, a commercially unsustainable project will generate calls for ongoing subsidy."
Looking at that recommendation, members of the Oregon Transportation Commission — charged with investing $51 million in state money in the projects — elected last week to delay a final decision on any of the three proposals until they can take a much closer look at how the financial details add up. They told representatives from all three projects that they had a month to present stronger financial cases for their proposals — and that failure to present persuasive cases might result in the plug being pulled on all three.
“If I were pushed to make a decision today, it would be no to all three proposals,” said Commission Chair Tammy Baney. “I need more confidence that these will be viable projects.”
The intermodal projects are part of a $5.3 billion transportation program approved by the Legislature in 2017. The goal is to move container loads of goods onto rail cars at the intermodal sites and reduce the number of tractor-trailers in the Portland area and on Interstate 5, which would also reduce carbon emissions. The 2017 bill allocated $26 million for a site in eastern Oregon and $25 million for a site in the Willamette Valley; the last two standing proposals in the mid-valley are from Millersburg and Brooks.
The Millersburg location would be on the site of the former International Paper mill. Roger Nyquist, the chair of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, told the Transportation Commission last week that the Millersburg site abuts 400 acres of property owned by the city that is zoned industrial. He said the business plan includes developing an industrial park for which there are already 10 interested business partners. If the plans work out, the facility could add hundreds of jobs to Linn County.
But there's that word, "if," again. Tioga noted that its primary concern with the Millersburg proposal was "the commercial challenge, which remains formidable. ... A combined truck and rail intermodal service cannot match all-truck rates and service over the very short distance between Millersburg and Portland, which is roughly 75 miles."
If the backers of the Millersburg plan don't work out those issues, the proposed site could turn into a long-running money pit for the county and its other partners. The county already is committed to provide up to $250,000 per year for up to 10 years from state lottery proceeds toward the project's operating costs. That's a substantial bet for a county government known for pinching pennies. But what happens if that's not enough time or money for the project to get over the financial hump? Will a future county commission have to make the wrenching decision that it's throwing good money after bad?
Nyquist is confident that he can put together the facts and figures to ease the commissioners' concerns.
In the meantime, waiting another month seems like a small price to pay to help ensure this $51 million investment is wise. Outgoing Oregon Department of Transportation Director Matt Garrett said last week that this sort of expenditure requires “intense scrutiny," and that's exactly right. We'll see which ones of these proposals, if any, stand up to that scrutiny. (mm)