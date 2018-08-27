Proposals to impose tolls on congested sections of Interstates 5 and 205 in the Portland metro area are inching forward, but require federal approval — and that's where these plans could face a significant hurdle.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio's 4th Congressional District doesn't include the Portland area, but Interstate 5 runs right through the heart of it. DeFazio has years of experience working on transportation issues: The Democrat has been a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for more than three decades and has been the ranking minority member since 2014. In other words, DeFazio might have something to say about it when Oregon officials formally ask for federal approval for tolls on Oregon sections of interstate highways.
In an recent editorial board meeting with DeFazio, we asked him about the prospects for tolling on interstates 5 and 205. He was typically blunt: "Over my dead body."
He's particularly opposed to the tolls if none of the money collected is set aside for expansion of the interstates: Taxpayers already have paid for the construction and maintenance of the roadways, he noted, and now state transportation officials want them to pay tolls as well? "That just isn't fair," he said. "I'm just not a fan of tolling generally."
Tolls on the interstates — and other roads in the congested Portland metro area — are almost certainly many years away, but there's little doubt that momentum for tolling has been building. The transportation bill approved by the 2017 Legislature calls for tolls on Interstate 5 and Interstate 205, beginning at the Washington border and continuing throughout the Portland metro area, concluding where the two highways intersect north of Wilsonville. The state must apply for federal approval by the end of December.
More recently, the tolling conversation has broadened in scope: The Oregonian reported that state officials want to develop a plan to study tolling on other highways in the metro area, including Oregon 217, U.S. Highway 26 and interstates 405 and 84. Sean O'Hollaren, a state transportation commissioner, told the newspaper that congestion is an issue everywhere.
It's true that congestion is a problem that's not just limited to the Portland metro area: As reporter Kyle Odegard notes in his story on today's InBusiness page, traffic on Interstate 5 through Linn County has been increasing for at least two decades to the point where it can be a significant hassle, not just for travelers but for businesses. If you've spent any time lately on the Linn County portions of Interstate 5, you know it's not unusual for traffic to slow down or even stop for no apparent reason, especially in the stretches north of Albany. This is a classic symptom of a highway that just doesn't have enough capacity.
There has been talk of adding lanes to the interstate between Eugene and Salem, but prospects for such a broad improvement project apparently have cooled, likely because of cost. Instead, the Oregon Department of Transportation is working on plans to add auxiliary lanes in both directions on a stretch of more than a mile between the Highway 20 and Knox Butte Road interchanges in Albany. The cost for the design is about $3 million, but no construction funding has been identified.
We suppose any work on the interstate will be helpful, but this project strikes us as little more than a bandage. And this won't be the first time that funding constraints on infrastructure have forced us to settle for stopgap measures instead of wider solutions.
DeFazio puts his finger on one facet of the issue: "Part of the problem is that the feds aren't a good partner" with states on infrastructure projects, he said. Our national failure to find adequate sources for funding infrastructure work will come back to bite us, sooner or later.
And probably sooner, if the increasingly clogged state of Interstate 5 is any indication. (mm)