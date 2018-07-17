As regular readers of our editorial page may remember, we are fans of county fairs, and we suspect that this is true for many of you as well: After all, the Linn County Fair, which officially kicks off tomorrow, is one of the few such fairs to enjoy consistent increases in attendance from year to year.
So many of our readers don't need any encouraging words from us to make plans to attend the county fair: You've already lined up your tickets, bought your wristbands for the carnival and have been dieting for the last couple of weeks to make room for the corndogs and funnel cake you plan to consume during your fair visit. (The nutritionists among our readers are blanching, but relax: Happily munching on corndogs and funnel cake is OK, once a year.)
Today, though, we want to address the fair skeptics out there, the ones who want reasons why they should attend the fair. We can oblige:
• Have we mentioned corndogs? They are, as we once heard the singer James Taylor discuss during some between-songs patter at a concert, nature's perfect food. It is not true, alas, that gnawing on the stick will provide dietary fiber.
• A good lineup of evening concerts, at a remarkably reasonable price. This year's lineup includes country stars Sara Evans and Lonestar, rising country star Eric Pasley, and rock 'n' roll veterans Jefferson Starship. You can pay extra to see these concerts, but you don't have to: Good seats are available for just the price of fair admission. (Actually, as it turns out, the reserved tickets for the Evans show are sold out. We told you that many Linn County residents plan ahead for the fair.)
• If you worry, as we sometimes do, about these kids today, a visit to the variety of 4-H and FFA exhibition areas will cheer you up. Those kids work hard, all year round, and it’s fun (and impressive) to see the fruits of their labors. (In fact, speaking of people who prepare ahead of time for the fair, many of these 4-H participants have been at the fairgrounds since Monday.) Spending some time with these kids will boost your confidence that the future is in good hands.
• Like farmers, fair managers like to complain about the weather: If it’s too hot, people stay away. If it’s too cold or if it rains, people stay away. Our hunch is that the heat wave of the last few days prompted some anxiety among fair officials. But the weather for this year's fair should be right in that "Goldilocks" zone — not too hot, not too cold, just about perfect, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. As always, though, pack some sunscreen. And stay hydrated: It turns out that a cold glass of lemonade is a perfect companion for a second corndog.
• At a certain age, the appeal of many carnival rides begins to fade; our stomachs are not as iron-cast as they used to be, and after all, at this point, a pair of corndogs are sloshing around in them. But it's fun to stroll down carnival row and watch the faces of kids buzzing with anticipation in line to ride or a little dizzy as they get off.
• A visit to the fair is a virtual guarantee that you’ll run into a friend whom you haven’t seen in months. Which brings us to the best reason to attend the Linn County Fair (or, for that matter, any county fair):
The fair offers us a chance to reconnect with our community, with new friends and old, in a way that we don't get during our workaday routines. (And, of course, there's something to be said for finding an excuse to slip away from your workaday routines, especially in the midst of a glorious mid-valley summer.) So find the time to slip away and reconnect. It's good for the soul. And so is funnel cake. (mm)
