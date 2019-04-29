If it seems like we write this editorial earlier and earlier every year — well, that's because we do.
But it also seems as if the mid-valley enters wildfire season earlier and earlier every year — and that each fire season lasts longer, with the fires burning hotter and in more unpredictable ways.
Last week in Linn County, firefighters responded to at least two wildfires that we're aware of, including one on Friday afternoon near Cascadia that presented access challenges and a grass fire on Tuesday outside Lebanon. It's only a matter of time — no more than weeks, certainly, and possibly just a few days — until Benton County firefighters as well start getting routinely summoned to wildfires.
The deluge of early April that triggered flooding throughout the mid-valley also gave a big boost to area grasses, and it doesn't take many days of sunshine (even with relatively cool daytime temperatures) to start drying them out, making convenient fuel for wildfires, regardless of how they start. In fact, the Oregon Department of Forestry already is reporting 31 fires thus far this year on lands protected by the state, and that number certainly will start to explode in the coming months. (By the time fire season started dying out late in 2018, firefighters had reported more than 1,000 blazes on department-protected land.)
Overall, national experts predict relatively average wildfire potential during the remainder of the spring, aided in considerable measure by Oregon's surprisingly deep snowpack. It's worth noting that the rate at which that snowpack melts will have a lot to say about when large fires begin breaking out in the region.
But the fact is that significant fires can break out at almost any time and just about year-round: The mid-valley had an early reminder of that in March, when a fire sparked into life at the North Santiam State Recreation Area, prompting the evacuation of dozens of homes.
It used to be that early May, when we mark national Community Wildfire Preparedness Day, came with plenty of time before fire season really kicked into gear. Not so much anymore — and that should lend an air of added urgency to the event, especially in Oregon, where estimates are that some 342,000 homes are located in forested areas. Many of those homes are located in the so-called wildland-urban interface, and for an understandable reason: It's appealing to live alongside trees. Increasingly, though, homeowners and communities are coming to understand the inherent risks that come along with those locations; it's not unlike choosing to build a home on the oceanfront in an area prone to hurricanes.
But there are things that homeowners and communities in the widland-urban interface can do to reduce wildfire risks, and Wildfire Preparedness Day (which arrives this year on Saturday, May 4) offers an opportunity to chip in with neighbors on projects designed to prevent wildfires or to limit their severity. Across the United States on Saturday, some 144 communities across the United States, including a number in Oregon, will tackle those fire-prevention projects. Some will involve clearing out the underbrush that can fuel fast and fierce fires. Others will focus on creating the so-called "defensible space" between homes and flammable objects.
Regardless of the details, all these projects will, in some way, help to craft communities that are becoming more resilient in the face of wildfire risks. As fire season in the West inexorably moves toward year-round status, that resiliency will become vital.
In the meantime, remember that May also is Wildfire Awareness Month. And so here's something be aware of as you head into our forests for recreation: Of those 31 fires thus far this year on land protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry, 30 of them were caused by humans. Be sure that you don't add to those statistics. (mm)