City of Albany officials have labored long and done generally good work in their efforts to overhaul the city's sign code, just in time for the election season to heat up.
Now, citizen, you have the opportunity to take these content-neutral rules and have some fun. For example, if you want to make the same political point a number of times in your yard, the revised sign code (approved in July by the City Council) clears the way for you to do so.
It was the 2016 election, with its hotly contested presidential campaign, that initially prompted the city to review its sign code. That year's campaign prompted a number of complaints to officials regarding political signs.
And, as it turned out, it was a good time for a review: The election came on the heels of a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision which made it clearer that local governments have a very limited ability to regulate signs based on their content.
So the goal of the Albany review was to make the code as content-neutral as possible. That is to say, the city can limit the number and size of signs that can be placed in a yard, but shouldn't be in the business of regulating the content of those signs.
That's a good guiding principle, and credit goes to the city officials who kept it in mind.
In a nutshell, here's what they came up with: During the political season, the revised code allows signs to be placed in residential zones. The signs are limited to 4 square feet each and a maximum of 3 feet high. Other than those, the only restriction is that the property owner can have only as many signs as there are issues and candidates on the ballot.
So, for example, let's say your ballot includes three City Council races and a mayoral race and one county commission race and a gubernatorial race and a U.S. House race and five statewide ballot measures. Say that each of those races has two candidates and you and your spouse disagree on all the measures. You could have two dozen signs.
And let's say the only race that truly engages you, that has seized your heart and mind, is the U.S. House campaign. That means all of your signs could urge people to vote for Art Robinson, the ever-hopeful GOP House candidate. Your neighbors might be concerned about that, but too bad: It's your yard.
Now, your yard signs can't be obscene or profane: The new code contains a provision about obscenity, which is prohibited as defined by Oregon law.
This sign bonanza only can take place during election season, which is defined as 45 days before the election and seven days afterward. The rest of the year, you're allowed just one temporary sign, although you're allowed an extra one if you're selling personal property. That temporary sign could be political, but it doesn't have to be; again, the goal was to make the code content-neutral.
And that is what we like most about this sign code work: The city arguably has a legitimate role to play in keeping jungles of signs from blooming year-round on lawns. But it shouldn't be in the position of making decisions based on the content of those signs.
Speaking of political yard signs, it probably is not too early to issue this reminder: Every election season brings fresh reports of campaign signs being vandalized or stolen. This is a particularly fruitless form of criminal activity: The fact that signs supporting Candidate A have been stolen never in the history of politics has led to voters withdrawing their support from Candidate A. It's just irritating to supporters of that candidate, who often have covered the costs of the yard sign. So keep your hands off your neighbor's election signs. Besides, thanks to Albany's sign code, you'll be too busy keeping tabs on your own crop. (mm)
