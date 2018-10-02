If you live in Linn County, your November ballot will include one countywide measure, the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance.
This measure (numbered 22-174 on the ballot you'll receive about three weeks from now) would make the Linn County sheriff the arbiter of whether firearms laws are constitutional.
If the sheriff determines that any federal, state or local laws affecting firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition are unconstitutional, then the county "may not authorize the use of funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing those laws," according to the terms of the ordinance.
Violations of the ordinance, if it passes, could be punished by fines of $2,000 against an individual and $4,000 for a corporation.
Similar measures have been passed by voters in Coos and Wheeler counties. Voters in Douglas County are scheduled to vote on a Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance this November.
In Linn County, the ordinance is likely to be approved by voters, at least judging by the ease in which proponents gathered the required signatures to put it on November's ballot. We understand why: The ordinance is a way for Second Amendment advocates to fight back against what they see as laws (in particular in this case, state laws) that erode their constitutional right to bear arms. With a Legislature that's shown a weakness for feel-good firearms legislation that doesn't do anything to make anybody even one bit safer, the ordinance is a way for lawful gun owners to make a stand. (It's not a coincidence that the Linn County effort really picked up steam this year at about the same time that two gun-control initiatives were trying to make the statewide ballot; both statewide proposals fell by the wayside, but it's a good bet that gun control will be on the agenda for the 2019 Legislature.)
But there's an issue with the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance on the ballot in Linn County (similar ordinances have been passed in other Oregon counties, such as Coos and Wheeler, and another one is on the ballot in Douglas County this November): It's a largely symbolic measure that doesn't actually do much to protect the Second Amendment rights of citizens.
And it suffers from a fundamental misunderstanding of another important constitutional idea, separation of powers.
Proponents of the measure argue that the federal Constitution is the supreme law of the land. And that's correct.
But here's the problem: The Linn County Sheriff's Office isn't the branch of government we want interpreting what's constitutional and what's not. The job of the Linn County sheriff (of sheriffs anywhere in the United States, for that matter) is to enforce the law. The job of interpreting laws to see if they comply with the federal Constitution is something we leave to the courts. We don't want the same branch of government holding the power of enforcing the law as well as interpreting its constitutionality. This idea of separation of powers is an important part of the Constitution.
Lawful gun owners have a legitimate beef with proposals that have the potential to turn them into criminals, the way that Initiative Petition 43 could have. (This was the measure earlier this year that would have banned in Oregon the manufacture and sale of magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, and firearms classified as assault weapons — under the terms of the proposal, possession of the weapons would have been a Class B felony unless gun owners passed a criminal background check and registered the firearms with the state. The initiative failed to qualify for the ballot.) But the proper response to proposals like this is to fight them at the ballot box and in the halls of the Legislature, not by weakening a provision of the Constitution that has served us well for more than two centuries. (mm)