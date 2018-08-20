It is among the most common of modern-day political advice, so much so that it's been enshrined in its own four-word mantra: "It's the economy, stupid."
The phrase was originally coined by James Carville, one of the architects of Bill Clinton's successful 1992 run against the incumbent, George H.W. Bush. (Originally, Carville left out the "it's," so it read: "The economy, stupid." It was one of three messages that Carville had printed on a sign for campaign workers at Clinton's campaign headquarters in Arkansas.)
The idea behind the words is pretty simple: If the economy is doing well, that's a big advantage for an incumbent. If the economy is not doing well — and it had slipped into recession under Bush — that's potentially an opening for a challenger, as Bush learned after losing to Clinton.
The booming economy in the United States is one reason why a second Donald Trump term isn't at all out of the question, despite the president's relatively high disapproval numbers. (And that helps explain why the president is going out of his way to take credit for the economic rebound. It's not clear who he'll blame when the economic downturn eventually arrives.)
A similar dynamic is at work among the nation's governors, even though state economies are affected by factors considerably outside a governor's control. (The same, frankly, is true for presidents, regardless of what Trump might believe.)
So consider the case of Gov. Kate Brown: Oregon's economy is in the midst of a sustained economic boom, although the rural parts of the state have not enjoyed the full benefits of the recovery. The state Department of Employment reported last week that unemployment rates in the state were 3.9 percent in July; it marked the lowest such rate since comparable records were started in 1976. (Interestingly, the U.S. unemployment rate in July also was 3.9 percent.)
Oregon's economy, the department reported, is growing faster than previously thought: In June and July, Oregon's nonfarm payroll employment rose by 12,000 jobs. Employment is up 2.4 percent in the last 12 months.
The construction sector of the economy, which was hit hard during the Great Recession, is leading the economic expansion in Oregon, the state reported: Employment in the sector is up 11.2 percent in the last year, bout 11,000 jobs.
Brown has other advantages as well as she seeks re-election. The biggest one: She's a Democrat in a state where Democrats holds a substantial advantage in registered voters.
So, you would think, the conventional wisdom would have her hitting the campaign trail after Labor Day with a substantial lead over her Republican opponent, Knute Buehler, and the Independent Party nominee, Patrick Starnes.
But that's not what some of the early polls suggest.
Now, granted, it's early in the election season, and there's plenty of time for new developments to emerge. But two recent polls (both, to be fair, to be taken with a grain of salt) suggest that the race at this point is essentially even. That's a far cry from an Oregon Public Broadcasting poll taken in January, which suggested that Brown enjoyed a 17-point lead.
Now, that poll was taken well before the May primary election, and before Buehler endured what turned out to be contentious challenges from a pair of candidates to his right. Buehler's statewide name recognition undoubtedly has increased since then, so it's not as if Brown has frittered away that early lead.
But, still, the suggestion that the gubernatorial race is a tight one in a Democratic-leaning state with a booming economy is enough to make one suggest that Oregon voters are not particularly focused right now on economic issues; other issues may be more top of mind. The race could go to the candidate who speaks most effectively to those other issues.
In other words: This year in Oregon, it's not just the economy. The next few weeks will tell the tale. (mm)