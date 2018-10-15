Are you planning to vote in the Nov. 6 election?
If so, you're in the minority across the nation: In 2014, the last midterm elections, slightly more than a third of eligible voters (36.7 percent) cast ballots. It was the lowest turnout since 1942, when just 33.9 percent of registered votes cast ballots.
In Oregon, which has made a priority of removing barriers to voting, even in times when other states seem fixated on constructing new hurdles, voting turnout is much higher than across the nation: In 2014, a year when nearly two-thirds of voters across the nation stayed home, Oregon's turnout in the general election was 70.9 percent. Oregon turnout in midterm elections consistently has been right around 70 percent for the past four midterm elections.
It likely helps to drive turnout that many midterm elections in Oregon feature marquee state races, such as the gubernatorial race this year between Gov. Kate Brown and her Republican opponent, Rep. Knute Buehler. And, of course, Oregon's vote-by-mail system, which other states would do well to emulate, helps boost turnout even in years that don't feature a presidential race. (Oregon voter turnout in years with a presidential contest typically tops 80 percent; the national turnout in those years is just a little better than 60 percent.)
People typically list two reasons why they don't vote: either they're not interested or they're too busy.
But it didn't used to be that way: A recent story in The New York Times noted that it wasn't unusual for midterm elections in the late 19th century to draw 80 percent turnout. But that was during the heyday of the political party machines; as the power of those machines faded, and efforts to suppress voting among blacks in the South and immigrants in the North gained steam, turnout numbers began to decline and never have recovered. Now, among 32 democratic nations with developed economies, the United States ranks 26th in terms of turnout.
The New York Times story pointed to another worrying trend in national voting patterns: Voting in the United States increasingly is correlated with class. More than 80 percent of people with college degrees vote, compared with about 40 percent for Americans without high school degrees. “Parts of society remain tuned out and don’t feel like active citizens," Harvard historian Alexander Keyssar told the Times. "There is this sense of disengagement and powerlessness.”
But it doesn't have to be that way. One way to re-engage with your government is to vote. Even if the tenor of national politics these days leaves you cold, the Nov. 6 ballot still contains important state races and issues, including important ballot measures touching on hot topics such as affordable housing, taxation, immigration and abortion.
Locally, the Nov. 6 ballot has important (and compelling) races for the state Legislature, county commissions, mayoral posts and city councils. Chances are good that your local city council or county commission will be dealing with issues that will affect you in a real way. This election offers an opportunity to shape those local issues.
If you're a registered voter, ballots should be appearing in your mailbox this week. If you're one of those people who prefers to vote immediately, do so. If you need some to think it through, that's fine — but don't lose misplace your ballot.
If you're not registered, you can't vote. But here's the good news: You still have time to register, and it's easy to do so in Oregon. You can register online at the Oregon Secretary of State's website, sos.oregon.gov. Time is of the essence, though: The deadline to register for this election is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16. That's less than 48 hours away. But it won't take you more than a few minutes to register. And it's the first step toward being sure that your voice counts, that you have a measure of power, in our democracy. (mm)