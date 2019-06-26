Peter Courtney, the president of the Oregon State Senate, said Tuesday that a controversial carbon-reduction bill doesn't have the votes to pass the Senate. With the clock ticking toward the end of the legislative session on June 30, is Courtney's assurance enough to lure boycotting Republicans back to the Senate so that the chamber can resume its work?
Or will the 11 Republican senators who are currently out of the state (the better to stay out of the long arms of the Oregon State Police) stay away, fearful that the Democrats might be attempting an elaborate ruse to pass House Bill 2020 over their objections?
It makes for riveting political drama.
But it also says something irredeemably sad about the current state of Oregon politics — and there's little indication that matters will be changing any time soon.
Courtney has long experience in counting votes, thanks in part to his general practice of not allowing measures to proceed to the Senate floor unless he thinks they have the votes to pass. This year, however, according to a story in The Oregonian, he's changed that practice a bit under pressure from liberal Democrats who presumably were tired of the chamber's reputation as a place where progressive policy initiatives went to die. (For example, he allowed a vote this year on a bill that would have lifted a $500,000 limit on the amount plaintiffs can receive for pain and suffering when they sue for damages; the bill was narrowly rejected by the Senate.)
So Courtney's Tuesday pronouncement that House Bill 2020 doesn't have the votes to pass the Senate has the weight of long experience behind it. And his count was backed up by Sen. Ginny Burdick, the Senate majority leader.
Democrats hold 18 of the Senate's 30 seats. The measure needs 16 votes to pass. Democrats Betsy Johnson of Scappoose and Arnie Roblan of Coos Bay, worried about how the bill would affect gasoline prices, are considered solid "no" votes. That doesn't leave any wiggle room for Democrats, and speculation Tuesday at the Capitol was that Sen. Laurie Monnes Anderson of Gresham, worried about how the measure would affect the price of electricity for the Boeing plant in her district, also would vote "no." If those positions don't change, that would be enough to kill the measure.
But some of the 11 boycotting Republican senators expressed concern Wednesday, not just about the possibility of a ruse, but about the Senate's procedural rules: House Bill 2020 already has received a second reading and is poised for final action. Courtney has significant power in the Senate, but he may not able to stop legislative action on the bill once Republicans return to the Senate. And if just one of those "no" votes flips during those legislative maneuvers, the bill could pass before Republicans get a chance to walk out again. If Courtney can't structure a procedural method that satisfies Republicans, the 11 wayward senators may elect to stay put until the session reaches its constitutionally mandated June 30 finale — a result that could set the stage for a special session beginning next week. Any bill that hasn't passed the Legislature by the end of the regular session is deemed officially dead and would have to be reintroduced afresh in the special session.
In the meantime, as Courtney noted in his Tuesday remarks, a slew of other important measures are stacking up in the Senate, awaiting a quorum. And his plea to Republican senators essentially was that they should return to work so that those other bills can be tackled before the session's end.
In the past, that plea might have been sufficient to convince those wayward Republicans to return to Salem. This year, it might not be enough, a casualty of the eroding trust between the state's Democrats and Republicans and the growing chasm between its urban and rural areas. (mm)