Well, it looks as if we owe an apology to members of the Oregon Republican Party: After we criticized the party for launching a recall effort against Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, we learned, courtesy of a weekend story by The Associated Press, that the state effort is part of a broader Republican strategy.
As the AP reported, Republicans in Western states have been launching recall efforts against Democratic state lawmakers and governors at an unprecedented rate over the past two years. It's no coincidence that the recall efforts have spiked at the same time that the GOP's political fortunes in the West have been declining.
And even though we still think the chances of the GOP recall effort against Brown are, at best, slim, there is a strategy at work — a strategy that has worked in other states.
In Colorado, for example, two Democratic legislators recently lost their seats for supporting gun control legislation and a third who was facing a recall effort resigned. Recall campaigns in that state currently are targeting Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and four legislators.
In California, Democratic Sen. Josh Newman lost his seat in a recall election — a loss that cost Democrats the supermajority they enjoyed in that legislative chamber.
The GOP strategy (and it's actually fairly clever) involves the timing of these recall elections. A Denver-based Republican consultant explained: A petition drive can be timed to produce a special recall election during the winter holidays, taking advantage of lower turnout by unaffiliated voters who have played a role in turning former swing states into Democratic-leaning territory. (In fact, the campaign against Brown aims to force a recall election later this year; such an election would not generate anywhere near the turnout that a regular election would, and that's math that could work in the GOP's favor.)
Again, it's hard for us to imagine that Brown would be in serious jeopardy from a recall election held at any time in Oregon, considering the substantial edge that Democrats have in this state in terms of registered voters. (And Brown seems to be too savvy of a campaigner to be caught off-guard by such an election.)
And we still believe that Oregon Republicans would be better off focusing their efforts on a selected number of legislative races. It doesn't seem likely that the GOP will be able to gain a majority in either Oregon chamber anytime soon, but that's not necessary: Just winning a handful of seats could force Democrats to work more closely with their counterparts across the aisle. And the GOP could use that legislative exposure as a way to groom potential statewide candidates. All the effort Republicans put into recall elections potentially could diminish the resources the party has available for general elections.
After all, consider this: Remember Josh Newman, the California state senator who lost his seat in a recall election? He's announced plans to run again. And he'll be the favorite. (mm)
One Mueller takeaway
Regardless of what you might have thought about former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before two House committees on Wednesday, at least one undisputed point is worth keeping in mind:
Russia attacked our elections in 2016. It is planning to do so, likely on a larger scale, in 2020. "It wasn't a single attempt," Mueller said. "They're doing it as we sit here."
And yet, this country still has plenty of work ahead of it to address the various flaws in its electoral systems. Most recently, for example, an AP story reported that the vast majority of election jurisdictions nationwide use Windows 7 or an older operating system to create ballots, program voting machines and tally votes. The problem here is that Windows 7 reaches its "end of life" on Jan. 14 — that's the date when Microsoft will stop producing patches to fix software vulnerabilities.
If nothing else, Mueller's words should reinvigorate our efforts to harden our electoral systems against attackers, foreign or domestic. (mm)