A bit of news from the state's Employment Department helps confirm that Linn County's economy continues to put the Great Recession in its rear-view mirror.
But the news comes with a pretty big asterisk. More on that later.
A new set of economic indicators from the state shows that Linn County's poverty rate has declined to about 15 percent. (The rate, as calculated by the Census Bureau, is meant to measure the number of people who are below the federal poverty guidelines — and, as you might have guessed, the asterisk involves how those guidelines are set.)
During the height of the recession in the mid-valley, in 2011, that poverty rate was at about 20.7 percent, above the rate in some of our neighboring counties (Polk, Marion and Yamhill).
As the economic recovery finally started to gain traction, the rate in Linn County started to fall, dipping to 15.9 percent in 2015 and then to 12.4 percent in 2016. The rate bounced upward a bit in 2017, up to 14.6 percent, and economists were uncertain about the reason for the upward swing.
One theory revolves around the Oregon State University campus in Oregon and its more than 24,000 students, many of whom live below the federal poverty line — and some of whom certainly live in Linn County.
In fact, those OSU students explain why the poverty rate in Benton County typically runs a few percentage points higher there than in Linn County: In 2017, for example, the poverty rate in Benton County was 17.5 percent, nearly 3 percentage points higher than Linn County's 14.6 percent. (Both numbers still are higher than the national rate of 12.3 percent in 2017.)
The fact that poverty is declining in Linn County and the mid-valley is good news. But that doesn't mean people aren't still struggling, and here's part of the reason why: Many experts on poverty say that the federal line that designates who's officially "poor" is hopelessly out of date.
A quick look at the numbers will show you why: The 2018 federal poverty level (the number used to determine eligibility for Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program) for a family of four was $25,100.
If that seems low to you, there's a reason why: It is.
You might be able to scrape by on that amount, but it would be a challenge. Just assume, for the sake of argument, that you're trying to keep your rent payments to about 30 percent of your total income, as some guidelines suggest. That means you're looking for an apartment with a couple of bedrooms for about $625 a month. Good luck with that.
So these federal numbers, while encouraging, don't come anywhere near capturing the economic situation of many of your neighbors, folks who might be one paycheck or unexpected health issue away from financial calamity. These poverty levels are sorely in need of an update — and such an update might give those folks a little bit of breathing room.
Letter deadlines
We love to get your submissions to the Editor's Mailbag, and we work to print as many of those as we can, within reason. But every election brings a big spike in the letters we receive — and that forces us to impose deadlines.
We're at that point now at the Democrat-Herald. Here's what you've made us do: We should be able to print letters that we receive by the end of the day next Friday, Oct. 26. Letters received after that date will go online (just like all our letters) but we can't guarantee that they'll appear in print before Election Day, Nov. 6 — and after Election Day, we have found that interest in election letters for some reason goes way down.
So if you've been putting off writing that election letter, fire up your computer and take care of that now. And here's something to keep in mind: Although we limit you to 250 words, you don't have to use them all. We're just saying. (mm)