We have a clearer picture now of the reasons why the Greater Albany Public Schools district fired its superintendent, Jim Golden.
More details may emerge if Golden, as he vowed, files suit over his firing.
But the back-and-forth between Golden and the board gave Albany residents, for the first time, a somewhat detailed look at the reasons why the board felt it needed to fire the superintendent — and how Golden defended his performance. (The online version of this editorial includes documents relating to the case.)
And, as painful as this may be for all the participants, the information in public view in the Golden case is considerably more than typically is available in similar cases. (For example, when the Lebanon School Board recently compelled Superintendent Rob Hess to retire, both parties agreed to what amounted to a confidential settlement, which didn't offer much in the way of explanation.)
Now, it could be that any legal battle between GAPS and Golden ends in much the same way, with a confidential settlement. But district taxpayers already have a reasonably good sense of the issues in this matter — and, just as important, the conduct that the district's board will expect from its next superintendent.
The district accuses Golden of gross insubordination, neglect of duty and conduct seriously prejudicial to the district. He allegedly failed to comply with a December memo that reminded him, among other things, that he is to foster and promote a workplace "free from vulgar or crude language."
The neglect of duty charge contends Golden violated board hiring policies by the "shuffling of administrators into different positions without complying with Board policy" and creating legal issues for the district. He is also accused of violating a policy on management teams by consulting with other district officials but often disregarding team consensus in the final decision.
The conduct seriously prejudicial to the district charge alleges Golden violated board policies on nondiscrimination and harassment.
In an eight-page statement provided to the Democrat-Herald, Golden said the allegations described in the notice are false.
He chastised the board for never giving him a formal performance evaluation, failing to provide an opportunity to correct problems and presenting "no data to support the claims and no specifics as to the events to provide me with the information needed to more effectively refute the allegations."
The GAPS board likely won't have much more to say about Golden's firing, especially with the threat of litigation looming. And if the lawsuit ends in a confidential settlement, it may never have to say anything again.
In any event, the board now has to focus on the process of finding a new superintendent. As part of that process, board members need to clarify for their bosses — the taxpayers who pay the bills — their vision for Albany schools and the attributes they'll be looking for in their next superintendent. And they need to ensure that they create opportunities to take that conversation beyond the boardroom, and to engage other administrators and teachers and students and parents and, yes, taxpayers.
(To that end, the board also would do well to create a search process for the next superintendent that puts a premium on public engagement and transparency. And it would do well to find a superintendent who understands how that public engagement is essential to a strong school district.)
As painful as the Golden affair has been, however, it comes with unexpected benefits: By detailing where it believes Golden fell short, the board has helped to clarify for itself (and for the district's taxpayers) the behavior it expects from its new superintendent. And it has lifted a veil from a process that, too often and in too many other jurisdictions, has been shrouded in secrecy, locked away from public view. (mm)
