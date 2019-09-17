Legislators reported back to Salem this week for four days of committee meetings and general housekeeping: These "Legislative Days," as they're known, take place every eight weeks or so and allow lawmakers the opportunity to tackle work between sessions. In general, the Legislature cannot convene during Legislative Days, although the Senate can go into session for executive appointments.
This particular set of Legislative Days is interesting in part for what's not on the agenda. Even a few weeks ago, it was thought that this would be the time for a special session to fix lingering issues with a measure that dramatically narrows the use of the death penalty in Oregon. But now, it looks as if all the momentum to call a special session on that issue has faded, and that the measure itself will go into effect as scheduled on Sept. 29.
If you're just catching up on this issue, here's a fast and relatively painless primer:
In its session that ended earlier this year, lawmakers approved, and Gov. Kate Brown signed, Senate Bill 1013, a measure that ingeniously limited the Oregon crimes that can be punished by the death penalty — and which did not require a vote of the people. Under Oregon law, only the crime of "aggravated murder" can be punished by death. SB 1013 simply reduced the number of crimes that qualify as aggravated murder.
Under the terms of the bill, aggravated murder can only be charged in cases in which a defendant kills two or more people as an act of organized terrorism; kills a child younger than 14 intentionally and with premeditation; kills another person while incarcerated for a previous aggravated murder; or kills a law enforcement officer. Other crimes that used to be included on the list of aggravated murder are now classified as "first-degree murder," and the maximum penalty for those is life imprisonment without parole. Because the bill did not call for the death penalty to be abolished outright, it doesn't require a constitutional amendment, and therefore does not require a public vote.
One of the questions that came up during debate on the bill was whether it would apply to the 30 inmates on Oregon's death row. Legislators generally heard that the answer was "no," that the measure would not be retroactive.
But after Brown signed the bill, legal analysts determined that wasn't quite correct: They concluded that the bill could apply to death row cases which were returned to lower courts for retrial or new sentencing hearings — and that could affect those 30 cases, since not one of them has exhausted their appeals.
Sen. Floyd Prozanski, the Eugene Democrat who was a key supporter of the bill, said that wasn't his intention, and set off to craft a narrow fix to the bill, one that would make it clear that it applied only to crimes committed after Sept. 29 of this year. Prozanski told The Oregonian last week that he was holding out hope for a special session on Sept. 27, two days before the bill goes into effect, but prospects for that appear to be dimming fast.
In fact, some key legislators, including Speaker of the House Tina Kotek and Rep. Jennifer Williamson, D-Portland (another key supporter of the bill), have said they support letting the law go into effect as is. (Williamson told The Oregonian that the bill "does what we said it was going to do," although perhaps she could have shared that news with her legislative colleagues.)
Realistically, the bill won't have much immediate impact — Brown has said she intends to continue a moratorium on the death penalty imposed by her predecessor, John Kitzhaber.
But if the plan now is to wait until the short legislative session next year to try to fix the bill, we have a Plan B: Lawmakers should call the question and refer a measure on the death penalty to the state's voters. Instead of figuring out clever ways to sideline the will of voters, let's see what they actually think about capital punishment. (mm)