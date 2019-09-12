The Greater Albany Public Schools board of directors this week did an unusual, but praiseworthy, thing: It apologized to two community members for the way they were treated during the board's recent efforts to fill an open seat.
The chair, Jennifer Ward, opened the board's meeting on Monday with the apology: "I would like to begin our meeting by acknowledging the imperfect process we used to select our new member."
"Imperfect" is a reasonable word to use, but it does perhaps understate the matter. Without recounting the whole affair in brutal detail, it's worth remembering that the board initially reviewed eight applications for the open seat blindly — that is to say, without knowing the names of the applicants — and ranked potential board members based solely on the other information in the applications. One of the applicants, Javier Cervantes, scored third in the blind process. But when it came time to pick four candidates for interviews, two of the board members expressed concern about Cervantes: One board member, Eric Aguinaga, said he had attended an immigration rally earlier in the year at which Cervantes spoke, and was put off by Cervantes' take on "federal police."
Another board member, Kim Butzner, said she was unable to glean from Cervantes' application what precisely his job is at Linn-Benton Community College. As it turns out, Cervantes is the director of the Institutional Equity and Student Engagement Department at LBCC, where he reports directly to President Greg Hamann.
The board eventually allowed Cervantes to advance to the interview stage. When it came time for the board to select its new member, Cervantes did not receive any support (in fact, the board deadlocked between two candidates in a standstill that took two meetings to sort out). Pat Eastman was the eventual winner, and we need to emphasize here that we think Eastman is a fine choice who will serve well on the board.
Another applicant, Miriam Cummins, did not advance to the interview stage, but had concerns with the board's selection process, in particular a comment from Aguinaga about how the board already had Latino representation. Aguinaga didn't make matters better during the board's Aug. 15 meeting, when he attempted to stop Cummins from speaking to the board about the appointment process.
"We acknowledge the harm caused by comments made by board members during the selection process," Ward said Monday night, adding later that the harm was "compounded when a board member, contrary to board policy, interrupted candidate Cummins at our most recent meeting."
"We value our Latinx students, families and community members," Ward continued. "We want to hear your voice. We recognize we have work to do as a district, and are committed to beginning this work immediately."
Again, these are praiseworthy words, and we believe that words have real power.
But actions have real power as well. And what matters now is what the board does to demonstrate the district's commitment to all of its students, their families, and all of the stakeholders in an increasingly diverse school district. Plenty of people will be watching. (mm)
'Budget and Brews'
Cheers to Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson, who's taking the city's budget issues on the road next week — well, at least as far as Deluxe Brewing, 635 Water Ave. NE.
Troedsson will be the host for an event billed as "Budget and Brews," in which he will serve as a facilitator for people who have questions about the city's budget, which went through some wrenching cuts this year. It starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Troedsson said his primary goal will be to give participants a working knowledge of how the local government spends and collects money. If an attendee has a great budgetary idea or two, so much the better. But we like the idea of taking these budget discussions beyond City Hall, and Tuesday's event should be a solid first step. (mm)