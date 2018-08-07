With wildfires continuing to burn throughout the West, we were intrigued by a recent interview with the interim head of the U.S. Forest Service in which she talked about the need to push her agency toward a more science-based approach toward fire suppression.
It's potentially a big change for the Forest Service, which for almost a century has prided itself on putting out as many wildfires as possible as quickly as possible: In 1935, a series of blazes led the agency to adopt what became known as the "10 a.m. policy," which called for firefighters to suppress all fires by 10 a.m. the day after they started.
The problem is that such aggressive firefighting failed to take into account the role of fire in the landscape. Regular fires help to clear out the underbrush and dead foliage; left untouched, that foliage helps fuel the increasingly intense and destructive fires that we're now experiencing. It's no wonder that the Forest Service in recent years has been forced to spend more than half of its annual budget on firefighting.
So a recent Oregon Public Broadcasting interview with Vicki Christiansen, the interim chief of the Forest Service, caught our eye. In the interview, she talked about "turning the Titanic" in terms of agency attitudes toward wildfire. And it's not just the Forest Service that Christiansen needs to worry about; many of those attitudes are shared by members of the public.
Christiansen noted that the Forest Service still is successful at extinguishing 98 percent of all wildfires — but some of those fires, she argued, could help reduce the risk of catastrophic blazes in the future.
So she talked about what she sees as the necessity to begin distinguishing between what she called, for lack of a better term, "wanted" fires and "unwanted" fires.
"There might be a day, a year, or four or five, whatever it is down the road, where I don't have to articulate just the 98 percent initial attack success rate because we've created more understanding, more acceptance of fire's role on the landscape, where allowable," she told OPB.
In a landscape where smoke routinely fills Western skies for weeks on end, and where increasingly massive and deadly fires take an increasing toll, that can be a hard case to make to the public — let alone to Forest Service veterans.
But the science is increasingly clear: Prescribed fire, properly managed, is an essential part of treating the landscape to try to keep wildfires from burning with destructive intensity. It's a practice that goes hand-in-hand with thinning projects in our forests. And the idea isn't really particularly new: Native tribes hundreds of years ago frequently used fire to shape the landscape.
Christiansen made another point in the interview that's worth considering: One of the issues facing fire managers in the West is the checkerboard nature of land ownership. A big fire might burn on land that's owned by a variety of governmental entities — federal, state and local — not to mention private owners. With such a mishmash of owners, it's easy for one party to blame the others for damage inflicted by a fire.
But that, she said, is counterproductive. Instead of trying to determine the precise percentage of blame to levy on each party, she suggested asking this question: "How are we going to spend our collective energy to try to change what we call the risk trajectory? We're still on an upward risk trajectory, don't get me wrong."
In her mind, the issue boils down to learning how to live with fire, and that could be a tough adjustment to make, not just in the Forest Service but among members of the public as well. And it's unrealistic to expect immediate change; after all, it took us a century to get to this point. (mm)
