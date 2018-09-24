Federal health officials say the death toll from opioid overdoses reached record levels, yet again, in the United States in 2017.
But there are signs that the nation might be making some early headway against this epidemic. And the fight against overdoses may soon involve people who find themselves unexpectedly thrust onto the front lines.
First, though, the headline: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its estimates for the number of Americans who died due to drug overdoses in 2017.
The number is astonishing: The CDC said drug overdoses killed 72,000 people across the United States in 2017. The number represents a year-over-year increase of about 9.5 percent, according to a report in The New York Times.
That 72,000 figure is higher than the peak yearly death totals for HIV, gun deaths or car crashes.
Analysts pointed to two major reasons for the increase: First, more Americans are using opioids. Second, the drugs themselves are becoming more dangerous: Fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids increasingly are being mixed into black-market drugs like heroin.
But they also pointed to some signs of hope: During 2017, President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national public health emergency, and states began tapping into a $1 billion grant program.
There's some early evidence to suggest that spending on public health campaigns and addiction treatment programs might be an effective investment: In New England, where some states have opted for that approach, the number of overdoses has begun to fall.
There is good news (albeit with an asterisk) for the western United States, where overdose deaths have not risen as sharply as in other parts of the nation. But that could be an accident of geography, the Times reported: The black tar heroin common in the West is difficult to mix with synthetic drugs. Even that could be changing, though: It may be that drug distributors are finding ways to mix fentanyl with black tar heroin.
In the meantime, a recent piece in The Atlantic took readers to an unexpected front in the war against opioid overdoses: public bathrooms. Drug users sometimes like the privacy they can obtain in a bathroom in a library, say, or a fast-food restaurant.
"As a result," The Atlantic reported, "service workers are finding themselves in an unexpected position in America’s opioid crisis: They’re the unwitting first line of medical responders."
It raises an intriguing question: Should the training these workers receive include sessions on responding to overdoses or administering naloxone, the anti-opioid drug? The drug, also known by the brand name Narcan, is relatively easy to administer: It's effective when sprayed into the nostrils. Think of it as the drug-overdose equivalent of the portable automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, which can help when someone is suffering from a heart attack. First aid classes now offer training in how to use these AED units; is it that much of a stretch to suggest that first aid training could include training on how to recognize and treat overdoses?
Businesses may balk at the price of naloxone, but here's a case where that $1 billion grant from the feds could come in handy: Why not launch pilot programs to subsidize the price of naloxone, train workers in how to handle overdoses and measure the results?
More businesses than you think may be interested in a program like this: A study by New York University’s Center for Drug Use and HIV Research found that almost 60 percent of business managers encounter drug use in their public bathrooms. Most workers, however, have no training in responding to overdoses or administering naloxone.
“It’s something that people don’t want to admit is happening,” a researcher told The Atlantic.
But it is happening. And a little bit of training (and some judicious investments) could be an important part of turning the tide on the nation's opioid crisis. (mm)