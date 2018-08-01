The past week brought interesting news about the Cascadia subduction zone, the fault just off the Oregon coast that could trigger the earthquake that experts simply call "the very big one."
While the news was somewhat positive for areas of the central Oregon coast in the middle of the zone, it doesn't mean that you can halt your preparations for making do after the earthquake (or, really, any natural disaster). And, in fact, the American Red Cross is suggesting that you participate in an exercise on Aug. 4 to test how your preparations are coming along. More on that later.
First, a refresher about the subduction zone, which stretches 620 miles from northern Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino in northern California. It's where the Juan de Fuca ocean plate dips under the North American continental plate. It hasn't triggered a big earthquake since 1700, and geologists say the big quakes happen every 300 years or so. You can do the math.
Journalist Kathryn Schulz, in her Pulitzer Prize-winning New Yorker story about the subduction zone, noted that If the entire zone gives way at once (an event that carries the lovely phrase "full-margin rupture"), the resulting earthquake would be somewhere between magnitude 8.7 and 9.2. The subsequent tsunami would be devastating, to say nothing on the damage caused by the quake itself.
Now, geologists at the University of Oregon say they've discovered "anomalies in the upper mantle below both ends of the Cascadia subduction zone" that possibly have implications for future earthquakes. (The online version of this editorial includes a link to a summary of the research published in SciTechDaily.)
Here's the upshot: Using four years of data from hundreds of seismometers, researchers have found these anomalies, which point to pieces of the Earth’s upper mantle that are rising and buoyant because of melting rock and possibly elevated temperatures, said Miles Bodmer, a University of Oregon doctoral student who led the study. The result could be worse earthquakes in those areas, the researcher said.
“Our study is worse news for Portland northward to Seattle and for southern Cascadia, but central Cascadia is not off the hook,” said Douglas Toomey of the University of Oregon. “More frequent earthquakes to the north and south are seen in historical seismicity patterns. This research helps to understand that.”'
The researchers used the study to renew calls for a properly funded and well-integrated early-warning system for earthquakes along the Oregon coast, and we're certainly supportive of that.
In the meantime, the study should serve as a prompt for us to take stock of our own preparations for an earthquake or other natural disaster. The American Red Cross has a suggestion along those lines that could be fun:
On Saturday, Aug. 4, the Red Cross suggests you camp out in your own backyard using just the supplies you have stashed in your disaster preparedness kit. No electricity. No technology. No running water. (For more information on the event, which the Red Cross has dubbed "Camp Prepare," go to this website: http://www.redcross.org/news/event/or/portland/Camp-Prepare
The idea is to take stock of how prepared you might be for an emergency — without suffering through the inconvenience of an actual natural disaster. It seems likely that many of us started our disaster preparations with the best of intentions, only to have our efforts lose steam. Events such as Camp Prepare serve as useful reminders to brush the dust off our disaster plans and get back to work. And there's nothing like a low-risk trial run to illuminate the holes in our plans.
And, you know, we can think of worse ways to spend a summer evening than stretching out under the stars, even if part of the evening is calculating just how much bottled water will be required in the two weeks after disaster strikes. (Here's the answer: A gallon per person per day.) (mm)
