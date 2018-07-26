This is almost getting old: Last week's Linn County Fair once again set attendance records, luring an estimated 33,000 to 34,000 people to the four-day event.
Last week's record-setting shindig is the latest in a string of successful fairs put on by Fair Manager Randy Porter, his staff, an active Fair Board, a small army of volunteers and (of course) hundreds of hardworking 4-H participants. In recent years it seems as if each year's fair seems to surpass the one before in terms of attendance.
This achievement is all the more remarkable in that county fairs around the nation are struggling with attendance and trying to figure out ways to stay relevant in the face of increased competition for peoples' time and money.
Perhaps those fairs could look to the Linn County event for inspiration, although it seems likely that Porter and his crew would attribute the success to nothing more than hard work, a relatively clear focus and (not to be denied) a little bit of luck with the weather: Last week's fair featured a stretch of pleasant sunny days, with highs in the 80s. There's no doubt that had the fair been held the week before or this week, with heat advisories in the weather forecast, attendance would have been depressed. Fair managers long for what they call "Goldilocks weather" — not too warm, not too cold — and, at least recently, the weather has been generous to the Linn County Fair.
But perfect weather by itself is not sufficient to lure patrons to a fair, and so it's obvious something else is going right for the Linn County Fair.
We have some theories:
• Scheduling main stage entertainment increasingly is risky and expensive business for fairs, especially in an area with two major county music festivals and casinos competing for musical acts. But the Linn County Fair has found a bit of a sweet spot, with a nice mix of up-and-coming talent, established country talent with a strong local fan base and a traditional rock 'n' roll show. This year's lineup fit that template pretty well, with Eric Pasley, Sara Evans, Jefferson Starship and Lonestar.
• The fair continues to enjoy dividends from decisions made five years ago to move the opening day to Wednesday and close up operations on Saturday night. Sunday at the fair too often seemed like a low-energy appendage. In addition, moving the rodeo to Wednesday, opening day, was a smart move: We can't think of a better way to kick off the Linn County Fair than a rodeo. It just seems right.
• In many ways, the youthful participants in 4-H and FFA programs provide the foundation for the fair, and that base is not just healthy, but growing. In fact, that presented a problem for this year's fair: Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist reported that the number of animal projects has increased so much that auctioneers had to double up on some animals at the auction that's held on the fair's last day. That's a shame, because those students have worked hard on their projects and deserve just a moment or two of solo recognition. But, even though this is a real problem, it's a good problem to have, and that leads us to perhaps the most important reason for the fair's success:
• In an era when it's much too easy for fairs or similar events to spread themselves way too thin, the Linn County Fair has maintained a strong focus. Nyquist put it well: "This's fair focus is about honoring our rural and agricultural roots."
It can be surprisingly easy to mess with a successful formula. But as long as the Linn County Fair continues to remain focused on those county roots, we see no reason why its winning streak shouldn't continue.
Assuming, of course, that the weather continues to cooperate. (mm)
