It's always interesting, if a little risky, to weigh in on proposals that might be making their way to a ballot near you. After all, even though Oregon is notorious for the number of initiatives voters must wade through each election, it's never been particularly easy to qualify a measure for the ballot — and, in fact, lawmakers continue to make it harder, thanks to measures such as the lamentable Senate Bill 761, which the Legislature slipped through in the frenetic final days of the session and which the governor, without fanfare, signed into law earlier this month.
The point is that the vast majority of these proposed measures never will get anywhere close to the ballot. So, for example, the website Ballotpedia currently lists nearly 50 measures proposed for the general election in November 2020. Most of them die quietly, many thousands of signatures short of the requirements. In fact, Ballotpedia reports that over the last quarter-century or so, 183 measures have qualified, which suggests that more than 80 percent of those proposals died well before getting to the ballot.
Still, looking at some of these proposals can give you a sense of the issues that are bubbling among the populace — and two in particular caught our eye.
First, The Oregonian reported recently that the Drug Policy Alliance, a New York-based organization, is considering an initiative that would decriminalize the personal possession of most drugs. The initiative would remove criminal penalties for personal, noncommercial possession of drugs listed as Schedule I, II, III or IV under federal law. If the measure were approved by voters, personal possession of drugs like heroin and methamphetamine would be classified as a Class E violation, and could result in a $100 fine or a completed health assessment by an "addiction recovery center," the newspaper reported. The measure also would reallocate money from marijuana taxes into addiction-treatment programs.
Yes, that sound you hear is the sound of district attorneys and other law enforcement officials throughout the state drawing a bead on the proposal.
To be fair, the alliance is not at all certain that it will push ahead in Oregon; it has other states in mind as well. And the general idea is not quite as ludicrous as it first appears: The argument proponents make is that a better way to deal with the nation's drug abuse problem is to move addicts away from the criminal justice system and into health services. Proponents also note that Oregon ranks nearly last among the 50 states in terms of access to drug treatment.
At the least, the measure should help drive discussion on this important issue — even if it never qualifies for the ballot.
Backers of the second drug-related 2020 initiative already are gathering signatures. The measure, known as Initiative Petition 34, or the Psilocybin Service Initiative, would legalize the substance found in psychedelic mushrooms for use in controlled settings. (An earlier editorial on this proposal did it a disservice in missing that important "controlled settings" point; the measure would allow the manufacture and administration of psilocybin only in "supervised, licensed facilities.")
The stars may be aligning a bit for this proposal: This general topic of psychedelics is the focus of Michael Pollan's new book, "How to Change Your Mind," which outlines how some scientists are starting to think that psilocybin and other psychedelics could help ease issues such as addiction and depression. That's certainly how Sheri and Thomas Eckert, the Beaverton counselors who are pushing the measure in Oregon, feel about psilocybin. (Interestingly, most of these psychedelic drugs are nonaddictive.)
Like the decriminalization proposal, the psilocybin initiative seems primed to trigger what should be an interesting and useful discussion, even if the measure fails to qualify for the ballot. And that's not a bad side effect at all. (mm)