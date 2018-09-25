You don't have to travel very far these days to witness someone doing something illegal: Next time you're driving your car, just keep an eye out for another driver who's on a cellphone, yakking away or (even worse) texting.
You'll want to keep an eye out for those drivers for another reason: Drivers who are chatting on their cellphones are, by definition, distracted drivers.
And distracted drivers are dangerous.
Here in Oregon, we've just wrapped up what officials called a "horrific" summer for traffic fatalities, including a fatal wreck in August in Harney County that killed eight people. That accident and several other crashes have put Oregon on pace for a shockingly lethal 2018 on the state's highways.
According to statistics compiled recently by The Oregonian, 318 people had died in 277 crashes through Sept. 14 of this year. That's a 17 percent increase in deaths when compared to the same stretch of time in 2017.
The total number of crashes is only up about 5.7 percent in the same comparison (277 through Sept. 14 this year, as opposed to 262 for the same period in 2017), and that serves as testimony to the increasing number of crashes that claim more than one victim.
The big jump in fatal crashes this year is particularly discouraging to state traffic officials in that the numbers for 2017 highway deaths actually had dropped dramatically from 2016, an encouraging development that appears to be wiped away by 2018's highway carnage.
Demographics might help to explain some of the increase in Oregon fatal accidents: The state has more people than it did in 2010, and that translates to more drivers — and more accidents.
But the increase in Oregon highway deaths is mirrored, to some extent, by a shocking national statistic: After decades in which the number of highway deaths fell, driven largely by safer automobiles and smarter highway design, the national numbers spiked upward in 2015 and bounced up again in 2016. (National numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for 2017 are not yet available.)
Although it can be difficult to prove, traffic officials and law enforcement officers say they have little doubt that distracted driving is one of the biggest factors in the increasing number of wrecks — this despite the fact that legislators recently approved tougher penalties for drivers who are caught using cellphones.
And yet, chances are pretty good that you'll be able to see someone breaking the law within just a few minutes of starting your next drive. Two factors might be at play: First, in a nation of people glued to their smartphones, it's tempting to keep the devices close at hand even when you're driving.
Second, drivers jabbering away at their phones may be guessing that they won't be caught.
And they may be right: The Oregonian quoted an Oregon State Police officer who noted that the agency has 309 troopers and sergeants patrolling the roads. (It has funding for 381, but it currently has 72 vacancies — a startling number in and of itself.)
Back in 1980, the State Police was authorized to have 624 troopers on the road. The state's population then was about 2.6 million. Today, Oregon's population is more than 4.1 million. You don't need to be a math major to pick up the problem here.
State Police officials say they plan to approach the 2019 Legislature to appropriate $64 million over the next 12 years to hire more troopers. That seems like a smart investment, if we're interested in trying to stem the rising tide of fatal wrecks.
But there's something you can do as well: Many of you consider your smartphones to be lifelines, connecting you with friends and the information you need. But when you turn your ignition on, turn the phone off: Don't let your lifeline be the death of you — or others. (mm)