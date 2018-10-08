Linn County voters have an opportunity in this election to do something that is extremely rare: They get to elect two judges to the county's Circuit Court in a pair of contested races.
It's relatively rare for even one judicial race to be contested, and it's unusual for incumbent judges to face much more than token opposition. But to have two of Linn County's five Circuit Court judgeships contested in the same election is a once-in-a-blue-moon sort of occasion that could very well shape the court in the county for many years to come.
In fact, these two races are among just eight contested Circuit Court races in the entire state this election — and two of those are in Jackson County, which has nine judges.
All the more reason for voters to pay attention to these Linn County races when ballots begin to arrive in their mailboxes next week. (Speaking of which: Are you registered to vote? No? Take care of that today.)
But sometimes it can be hard for voters to get a good feel for judicial races, which tend to operate under the electoral radar. These are not contests that typically generate hordes of screaming attack ads on the TV and the radio, and you wouldn't want that in the first place; instead, you want your candidates to comport themselves in a manner that is, well, judicial. And, as you may have noticed, judicial candidates are justifiably skittish in outlining in detail how they might rule in a certain case or what kind of sentence they might impose in another case — they understand, even if sometimes the public does not, that every case is different.
As you know, the policy of the Democrat-Herald is not to endorse candidates running for office, and we're not about to change that now.
But we urge you to take advantage of the resources available to voters who want to dig a bit into the four candidates running for Circuit Court judicial positions: In Position 1, Fay Stetz-Waters, the appointed incumbent, is running against Michael Wynhausen, a Linn County deputy district attorney. The Position 3 race features two attorneys with roots in Linn County, Rachel Kittson-MaQatish and Teri Plagmann.
The candidates have done a nice job of making themselves available at public events and forums. At least one other public event with the candidates is scheduled, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. It's sponsored by the Linn County Unit of the League of Women Voters of Oregon and the Albany branch of the American Association of University Women.
Other information about the race can be gathered through some of our stories about earlier forums and additional coverage we have planned. And while you wait for the state's official voters' pamphlet to arrive, the secretary of state's office has information available online on each of the candidates on its website, http://oregonvotes.gov/voters-guide-military/votersguide.html
If you attend Wednesday's forum, and as you read more about the candidates, here are some questions you can ask to help assess them: What is it about the candidates' backgrounds that that would inform their outlooks on the bench? What is it about the candidates' personalities or viewpoints that would shape their judicial temperament? (If you attend the Wednesday forum, you can ask those questions yourself.)
As you consider the candidates' answers, ask yourself a couple of additional questions: Does that seem to be a good fit to you? Is that what you're looking for in a judge?
Too often, voters don't spend much time thinking about these judicial races: We tear open the ballots and discover, to our horror, a number of issues and campaigns that we haven't spent a lot of time thinking about. These judicial races are too important to ignore — or to cast an uninformed vote on. But a bit of work on your part, and a little thought, will allow you to cast a vote you can feel good about. (mm)