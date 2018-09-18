The Albany City Council last week decided last week to allow a hearing in a case involving three deteriorating houses in the historic Monteith district.
It's an interesting case: The owners of the houses, Mark and Tina Siegner, want to tear them down to build rental units on the sites. All of the houses are two-story residences built between 1858 and 1910.
There's no doubt that the houses are in bad shape. Mark Siegner has said that the money required to restore them never would be recovered through rent or sale. But the Landmarks Advisory Commission recently ordered a one-year stay on any plans to demolish the houses. The commission cannot permanently prevent the demolition, however; it can only delay it.
The Siegners could have paid $849 to file a formal appeal of the commission's denial to the council, but no need for that: The council last week decided to schedule a public hearing on the matter, without asking the Siegners to file the formal appeal.
That's good news for the Siegners, who already paid $647 in their demolition application to the Landmarks Advisory Commission. And we can see why the council wants a closer look at this case.
But we'd offer a word of caution to the council: It needs to be particularly choosy about the cases it elects to hear without the benefit of a formal appeal. And it should set out clear criteria to guide it in making those decisions and those criteria need to be stronger than "this is interesting." Otherwise, councilors may well soon find themselves fending off all manners of informal appeals from applicants hoping to sidestep a bit of red tape.
It's time for chalk
The National Toy Hall of Fame last week announced its 12 finalists for induction into the hall, and the selections seemed like they were, in some cases, long overdue.
The Hall of Fame is located in Rochester, New York — and, to be fair, it sounds like a fun place to visit. Not all of this year's nominees will be inducted; the hall plans to honor this year's inductees at a ceremony scheduled for Nov. 8.
Among this year's nominees: chalk.
That's right: Chalk, which has been used by children (and adults) for millennia, has not yet qualified for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame.
Another nominee this year: the sled, which has whisked children (and, again, adults) down snowy hills since the 1800s.
With such essential toys not yet in the Hall of Fame, we have to draw a line: Tickle Me Elmo (also among this year's nominees) will have to wait your turn.
All of this was enough to get us wondering: If chalk hasn't made the cut yet, what has? Since we are, you know, hard-boiled investigative journalists, we went to the website of the Toy Hall of Fame to get some answers.
The Hall of Fame has been inducting classic toys since 1998. Among the inaugural class inducted that year: Marbles. Crayola crayons. The Frisbee. Play-Doh. The Etch-a-Sketch. Barbie.
Granted, all of those are worthy entries in the hall.
But, even back then, some essential entries were missing. For example, the ball (kids, the "ball" is a spherical object that is easily rolled or kicked or thrown) wasn't inducted until 2009. The stick — an essential element in games that often involve balls — didn't get into the hall until 2008.
The cardboard box wasn't inducted until 2005. Baby dolls didn't make the cut until 2008.
It seems to us that the Hall of Fame needs to be sure it covers the essentials before it reaches out to honor newcomers such as the Magic 8 Ball (first sold in 1946).
You can help battle this unjust oversight: You can vote online for your favorite toy among this year's nominees at the hall's website, www.toyhalloffame.org.
It's time for chalk to claim its rightful place in the Hall of Fame. Can your vote help make it so? Let's consult the Magic 8 Ball: "Signs point to yes." (mm)