It's always dangerous to predict how the U.S. Supreme Court might rule on the basis of oral arguments. With that said, though, it would appear that the court's conservative majority is primed to allow the Trump administration to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census.
If that in fact is the outcome of the case — and we'll know by June, when the court has to issue a ruling so that the Census Bureau can proceed with preparations for the count — the end result likely will be a less accurate census, with potentially dramatic results for redrawing representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On the surface, the case might seem to be open-and-shut: The U.S. Constitution requires an “actual enumeration” every 10 years, with the House of Representatives to be apportioned based on “the whole number of persons in each state.” The Constitution doesn't ask for a count of citizens — just the "whole number of persons."
But, as the justices learned quickly during Tuesday's arguments, the issue quickly becomes more complicated than that.
Opponents of the change, requested by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, have argued that adding the citizenship question would discourage both legal and unauthorized immigrants from filling out the census forms. The result, according to one governmental estimate, could be that 6.5 million people might not be counted in 2020 — and that could have real repercussions, not just in the House of Representatives, but when it comes time to dole out billions of federal dollars for a variety of programs.
The problem with that argument, however, is that any question asked in the census beyond the basic count has the potential to discourage participation. And the short form of the 2020 census will include questions about sex, age, race and Hispanic or Latino origin.
The question about citizenship could yield important information, argued Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco, representing the Trump administration — and the court's five conservative justices seemed sympathetic to his argument that adding the question was a policy decision that Ross is empowered to make.
There's another issue lurking in the background here: Considering the administration's hard-line stance on immigration, and its failed attempts to prove that people living in the country without authorization were responsible for widespread voting fraud, there are legitimate questions about the administration's motivations for requesting the citizenship question. Ross has said he ordered the question to be added in response to a December 2017 request from the Justice Department. The Justice Department, Ross said, told him that the citizenship data would help it enforce the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
But three separate federal trial judges have determined that the evidence shows that Ross was not being truthful about this. The judges found that Ross was pressuring the Justice Department to supply a rationale for the question. And, truth be told, this sounds like the kind of mischief that the administration has pursued in the past, particularly on its specious voting fraud claims.
Our sense, however, is that the conservative justices will sweep those findings aside and find that the motivation for the question doesn't much matter because Ross was acting within his powers. This is a court that increasingly is sympathetic to the executive branch.
This also is the sort of case that Chief Justice John Roberts typically likes to decide on the narrowest possible legal grounds, in part because he is not a fan of 5-4 decisions. But this case may not give Roberts much of an opportunity to do that, in part because the basic question, despite its technical complexity, is reasonably simple: Should the citizenship question be included on the census? Predicting the court's decisions is treacherous business, but we suspect the answer here will be "yes." (mm)