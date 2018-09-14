The Albany City Council held an unusually newsy meeting Wednesday night, taking action in a pair of high-profile matters.
For today, let's focus on just one of those actions: The council was forced in the wake of a federal court decision regarding homeless people to rework the city's codes on illegal camping. The court ruling, and the council's reaction, say something about how hard it is to find answers to the persistent problem of homelessness.
The council was responding to a ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals that said people can't be prosecuted for sleeping on the sidewalks if they have nowhere else to go. The federal appeals court on Sept. 4 sided with six homeless people in Boise, Idaho, who argued that a local ordinance banning sleeping in public spaces amounts to cruel and unusual punishment when shelters are full.
The federal court ruling prompted a flurry of related legal action: The Oregon Law Center, a nonprofit organization that works on matters affecting low-income people, threatened to file a lawsuit if Albany did not remove illegal camping from its municipal code.
As it turned out, city officials had been moving in that direction anyway since the ruling in the Boise case: Sean Kidd, Albany's city attorney, had been discussing with Mario Lattanzio, the city's police chief, the idea of reducing illegal camping from a misdemeanor to a violation. The threat of a lawsuit heightened the urgency of those discussions.
The lawsuit threat also allowed the council to discuss the matter in a closed-door executive session. Such a session to discuss pending litigation is allowed under state law, but this strikes us as a shame; it would have been interesting for members of the public to be able to listen to the discussion and get a better sense of what their councilors and officials thought.
To be fair, the council returned to open session to vote on the matter, and approved the changes in two separate motions, both of which passed, 5-1. Councilor Rich Kellum dissented both times: "I just think we're caving too quickly," he said, and he may have a point — if the Boise case is appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, the 9th Circuit ruling could be overturned. But it's unclear if that will happen, and a high court ruling could be months, if not years, away — plenty of time for a lawsuit to be filed against Albany.
The council's actions mean that people camping illegally in Albany will be charged with a violation instead of a misdemeanor. (A misdemeanor illegal camping charge can be punished with a fine up to $2,500, jail time or community or compensatory service. A violation is punishable solely by a fine up to $100, depending on the judge's discretion.)
In addition, the council's action potentially blows a hole in the city's efforts to gauge the effectiveness of its enhanced law enforcement zone in the downtown core. As you might recall, if someone is convicted of three offenses within the designated area in a six-month period, a judge could find that person guilty of "persistent violation." In those cases, the judge could order the defendant excluded from the zone for a period ranging from three months to a year. The council's actions mean that illegal camping is not among the violations that can lead to "persistent violation" status.
The council, with some reservations, approved the exclusion zone in April, but asked city officials for a six-month update. That update, in theory, is due next month — and the results will be particularly interesting to review in the light of the council's actions this week.
Mayor Sharon Konopa has this right: The legal ruling and various legal threats don't make it any easier to deal with this issue. But the council had little choice but to take the action it took this week. It all serves to highlight how much work remains as we struggle to find long-lasting solutions to homelessness. (mm)