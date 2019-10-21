The Corvallis City Council is scheduled to make a decision at its meeting tonight regarding the Van Buren Bridge. (The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.; public comment about the bridge will be taken early in the meeting, and councilors will take up the matter later in the proceedings.)
There is sentiment in the community (and possibly on the council as well) for trying to figure out a way to preserve the old bridge in some manner.
But there is this issue as well: The one-lane bridge, built in 1913, is seismically unsound and functionally obsolete. It has been for decades. It has contributed to traffic bottlenecks in the afternoon as commuters leave the city and head east.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has $69 million in state money available to design and build a replacement for the bridge, but it wants the city's answer on the old bridge by the end of the month so that the project can move forward. Tonight's meeting of the City Council is its last scheduled meeting this month.
The new bridge will have two lanes plus modern bicycle and pedestrian amenities (although it will not completely alleviate the traffic bottlenecks downtown). Construction of the new bridge is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2022.
Earlier this month, ODOT and the Federal Highway Association determined that the alignment the current bridge occupies is the preferred one for the new bridge, which isn't a surprising decision, but it gives urgency to a question Corvallis has been pondering for years: What should the city do with the old bridge?
A city staff report to the council last week listed three possible options:
• The city could take ownership of the bridge in place, tossing big curveballs at the effort to construct its replacement — and possibly jeopardizing the entire project. Other communities around the state presumably would be more than happy to take a share of the $69 million for other projects in the event that ODOT decided to postpone or move on from the Van Buren replacement project.
• The city could take ownership of the bridge and move it to a new location, at a cost to city taxpayers of an estimated $7 million to $10 million. The bridge also would need to be raised in order to meet U.S. Coast Guard regulations. The city also would be on the hook for annual upkeep costs.
• The city could work with ODOT to somehow preserve pieces of the old bridge, which which seems a reasonable compromise as long as the costs aren't prohibitive.
In a perfect world, someone would have come up with a plan to preserve the old bridge, and we'd be well on our way to finding ways to pay for that effort — without sticking city taxpayers with the tab. But this is not that perfect world; even though Corvallis taxpayers have been remarkably generous lately with requests from governmental bodies for additional funds, it's hard to imagine that largesse extending to a plan to preserve an obsolete bridge — especially if it somehow jeopardizes a project already on the drawing boards, and already fully funded with state money, to build a new bridge that the city has needed for decades.
Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard put it another way during a recent session of the council: “The fact that we are talking about a new bridge that requires no city funding is amazing,” he said. “We’ve asked the community to step up and help us out with funds. Going out for additional funds. ... I’m not sure how the community would respond.”
We're under no illusions about this: It will be a sad moment for Corvallis when, and if, work begins to bring down the Van Buren Bridge. But it will be an even sadder moment if we somehow manage to short-circuit a plan, with all the funding in hand, to build the bridge across the Willamette River that the mid-valley has needed for decades. (mm)