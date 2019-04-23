We've outlined before the dreary process through which Oregon went from having one of the best open-records laws in the nation to today, when the state's statutes are clogged with hundreds of exemptions — state and local records that once were open to public inspection but which now are off-view.
It didn't happen all at once. In fact, when Oregon's public records law — based on the idea that government functions best in the sunshine — was passed in 1973, it was hailed as an example for the rest of nation to follow.
But what's happened since then has dimmed that sunshine, one exemption at a time. At this point, the best count is that Oregon statutes now contain more than 500 exemptions, all of which were approved one at a time by legislators. Some of those exemptions, of course, are perfectly legitimate. Many of them are not. But the piecemeal approach of legislating means that lawmakers rarely, if ever, have a chance to think about the broader impact of adding these exemptions.
The 2017 session took some tentative, but encouraging steps, toward stopping this slide into darkness — and gave lawmakers a tool to keep their eyes on the bigger picture.
One of the laws passed in 2017 requires legislative lawyers to prepare open-government impact statements for every measure to identify if it would make the state more or less transparent. Think of these statements as the open-government equivalent of environmental impact statements.
We don't want to understate the work involved in this requirement: As the Statesman-Journal newspaper recently reported, more than 2,500 bills have been introduced in this session. That's a lot of legislation to wade through. But a close examination is required, since these exemptions sometimes lurk in obscure portions of proposed bills.
Thus far, the newspaper reported, about 80 bills have been determined by legislative lawyers to have an effect on public access to records. About half of those bills have since died in committee, but that leaves roughly four dozen measures alive. Many of these measures would, in some way, reduce the public's ability to access records that were formerly open.
As the newspaper reported, some of the bills in question would restrict from public disclosure aspects of investigations undertaken by the state. For example, Senate Bill 155 would require the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission to conduct all investigations of suspected abuse or sexual conduct by school employees. It's intended to close some of the loopholes that have allowed offenders to go unpunished or to be transferred from school district to school district. Tucked away in the bill is a clause mandating that unless the commission decides to take disciplinary action, information or reports related to the investigation would not be public. It's a clause that seems fair — unless it opens another loophole for patterns of misbehavior to go undetected.
Other bills would seal certain court records from public view: Senate Bill 873, for example, would allow people who have been subject to an eviction action to have that order sealed if they meet certain criteria.
Still other bills grapple with the perennial conflict between public disclosure and privacy: House Bill 3389, for example, would block from disclosure the name and address of a winner of a multistate lottery game such as Powerball. We understand that someone who wins a big cash windfall might not necessarily want to spread the word about that good fortune, but there's an easy way to prevent that: Don't buy a lottery ticket in the first place.
These open-government impact statements give legislators a tool that allows them to monitor the cumulative impact of their decisions on public records. One or two new exemptions might not appreciably dim the sunshine that illuminates open government. Multiply that by dozens or hundreds, though, and the darkness becomes visible. (mm)