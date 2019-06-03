And, just like that, we are in the midst of another season of graduation: Some mid-valley high schools already have held their ceremonies, turning their seniors out into the world. Other high schools will be holding their events over the next week or so, leading up to the May 15 commencement at Oregon State University.
Part and parcel of each year's graduation ritual involves students sitting through advice from well-meaning adults about how we need their brainpower to help save the world from the various messes that we adults have made. This is, of course, true — but chances are slim that most students will remember much of this advice; they've got places to go, and they're impatient to get there.
So let us offer some perhaps more prosaic advice to this year's graduates: The first requirement for saving the world is getting through the summer in one piece.
In that regard, we read with interest a recent report from the auto club AAA, which has labeled the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day the deadliest days of the year for teenage motorists.
The numbers don't leave much doubt about the AAA's "deadliest days" label: Over the past five years, the organization reports, roughly 3,500 people have been killed in wrecks between Memorial Day and Labor Day that have involved a teenage driver.
It's true, of course, that the number of wrecks resulting in injuries or fatalities tends to spike anyway during the summer, because the warmer weather and drier roads persuade some motorists to drive faster.
But young drivers tend to be more susceptible to risky driving behaviors than their elders; part of that, of course, is because these drivers have less experience behind the wheel, but it's also because they tend to think they're invulnerable in the first place.
That's a bad combination to begin with, but consider these other nuggets from AAA research:
• Nearly half of teenage drivers (49.7 percent) reported speeding on a residential street in the last 30 days. Nearly 40 percent said they sped on the freeway.
• More than half of teenage drivers (52 percent) said they had read a text message or email while driving in the past 30 days. Nearly 40 percent said they had sent a text or email while driving. We're just coming to grips with the toll that distracted driving takes, and the evidence suggests that it's still underreported as a traffic safety issue. (Research from the AAA Foundation says that distraction is a factor in 58 percent of teen crashes.)
• Even though teenagers cannot legally consume alcohol or other intoxicants, the AAA reports that 1 in 6 teenage drivers involved in fatal crashes during the summer tested positive for alcohol.
This last point is worth exploring a bit, especially considering that sometime during the next couple of weeks, despite the best efforts of parents and guardians, teenagers could well find themselves in a location where alcohol is being served. This would be a terrific time for those parents and guardians to remind their young charges about a quaint but effective adult practice: the designated driver. We obviously don't condone teenagers drinking alcohol or using other intoxicants, but the fact of the matter is that it happens, and having a designated driver helps keep everyone safer.
The AAA hit on another important thing that parents can do, and this point is worth making again: Set a good example for your children when you're behind the wheel. Buckle up (seat belts save lives). Put the cellphone away. Ease up on the lead foot when you're on the freeway, even if it means that vehicles are passing you on both the left and the right.
After all, you'll want to be around as well to watch the Class of 2019 help save the world.
And a final word to this year's graduates: Congratulations. (mm)