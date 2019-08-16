Let's be blunt: Chances are slim that the Albany City Council is going to immediately follow through on a proposal to close or otherwise "repurpose" the city's Carnegie Library — and it's not at all clear that doing that would save anywhere near the kind of money that the city needs to generate to balance its budgets going into the future.
What is possible, however, is a scenario that plays out like this: The council looks hard at imposing an additional fee on the city's utility bills, with an eye toward using the money raised to help fund the city's Police Department and Fire Department. Such an increase doesn't have to go before the city's voters, but councilors seem inclined to do so. This is a community that always has shown strong support for law enforcement agencies and first responders, so a measure like that might have a decent shot at the polls. (On a somewhat separate note, we're not sure why the council chose not to seek additional information about consolidating the Police Department's 911 system with the county's 911 system; such a consolidation might not save huge money, but it might be a boon in terms of efficiency.)
But we digress. Depending on how the utility fee matter plays out, the council then could choose to run a separate levy measure that would help pay for services such as the Albany Community Pool on 36th Avenue (which councilors have considered closing) and other amenities that enhance the community's livability — including, to some extent, the city's library system. Failure of the levy, city officials would say, would put at least some of those services at risk. Advocates for those facilities would rally behind the measure. Critics would argue that the levy amounts to a form of blackmail, holding popular services hostage, and there's a measure of truth to that.
A similar strategy — an increase in utility fees, followed up with a so-called livability levy — recently paid off for city of Corvallis officials, although it's worth noting that the levy election was held before city residents started seeing the increases on their utility bills.
Say what you will about this strategy (and we agree that it has a whiff or two of cynicism to it) but it stands a better chance than some of the other ideas councilors are kicking around, such as a soda tax or an annual $200 per bed fee for assisted-living facilities. (The argument made for the bed fee, that it would help cover the costs of Fire Department visits to those facilities, has some merit, but the additional fee assuredly would be passed onto the residents of those facilities.)
For this strategy to work in Albany, though, city officials have to make it completely clear where any money raised would go. And part of the message from the city has to focus on cuts it already has made in its budget: Voters will not sign off on a request to raise more money unless they sense that the city already has contributed to the effort through budget cuts.
In any event, there's little doubt that the city needs to take some sort of budgetary action as officials peer into the future: Even though city revenues are increasing, they're not keeping up with expenses such as premiums for the Public Employees Retirement System and health insurance costs.
As for the Carnegie Library, councilors need to remember that libraries are no longer just places for people to check out books, magazines and other materials: They offer a range of services to a variety of populations, from children's summer reading activities to classes that teach vital skills such as media literacy. They are a hallmark of a livable community. Albany certainly would be able to consolidate some of those services in the library's main branch, but there's little doubt that something vital would be lost. What's the price tag for that? City residents will need to help their councilors answer that question. (mm)