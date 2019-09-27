Efforts to preserve the historic Cumberland Church got a bit of a boost this week, when the Albany City Council agreed to negotiate a contract with the five-member board that's been working diligently to try to save the building.
Plenty of work remains, however, however, and it sounds like at least some councilors remain dubious. But this week's action is a definite, if small, step forward — and, to their credit, the people working to save the building aren't expecting any money from the cash-strapped city to move the building from its current location to another city-owned site.
The city purchased the building in 2000 for $150,000 as part of a road-construction project that was planned at the time. But the project changed, and the building, long vacant, has continued to deteriorate.
For years, the city spent $5,000 or so annually into the upkeep of the structure, keeping the plumbing functional and making sure that the building didn't fall into complete disrepair. The city also covers the church's relatively low monthly utility fees. But time has taken its inevitable toll, and deferred maintenance costs are adding up. As we have written before, it's not at all unreasonable for the city to want the building off its hands.
But we've also written this: There is something undeniably cool about the old building. And people who want the building saved have been hard at work now for a couple of years, trying to raise the money to move it from its current site at Main Street and Santiam Road to another city-owned location at the corner of Main and Pine streets. The idea is to renovate the church and use it as an events center, which could also help increase the use of Hackleman Park.
In the last year or so, the Cumberland Community Events Center group has raised $40,000 for the project, which is impressive. Teri Plagmann, a member of the Cumberland board, said the group is on track to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by January, another milestone that should help with contributions.
What Plagmann and the church's other board members wanted from the City Council at its Wednesday meeting was an agreement giving permission to the group to move the church to the new location. Such an agreement would help with fundraising efforts, board members said.
The council, acting on a motion from Alex Johnson II, directed city staff members to launch negotiations with the group.
Of course, the council would have final say on any agreement that the parties eventually reach. We expect the council to approach any agreement with a touch of skepticism — but, also, with open minds. After all, even though the church group has done impressive work so far (work that has included hosting a series of events at the church intended in part to increase the building's profile in the community), this is a project that's going to require a lot more money before it's done. (Estimates a year or so ago suggested it would cost about $50,000 to $60,000 to move the church, and another $550,000 or so to renovate the exterior and to bring the interior to a "gray shell" condition. (A "gray shell" interior is one that's completely unfinished without essentials such as plumbing or electrical systems.)
That's on the one hand. On the other, despite the hurdles, it's worth remembering that the group working to save the building has made real progress. And Albany is a city that puts a premium on the preservation of historic structures.
And there's no reason to rush the process: The Cumberland Church isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
But the old structure is a step closer to a new life and potentially becoming an asset to the community. The council could have a role in helping create that new life, and if the final result also takes a potential money pit off the city's books, then so much the better. (mm)