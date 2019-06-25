Tensions already were running high in Salem last week when Republican lawmakers started to suggest that they might boycott the Senate, leaving it short of the quorum it requires to conduct any business — and throwing a roadblock in the way of a controversial cap-and-trade bill.
And then state Sen. Brian Boquist made matters worse.
Gov. Kate Brown answered the boycott threat by saying that she would assign Oregon State Police troopers to round up wayward senators and compel their attendance on the Senate floor, a move which is within her powers under the state constitution. (Brown presumably knows this in part because she was the House minority leader in 2001 when Democrats walked out and hid to stop a vote on a Republican legislative redistricting bill. These walkouts, by one party or the other, don't happen every session, but they're not unheard-of; a story by Salem's Statesman Journal recalled at least five other walkouts dating back to 1971, including last month's GOP boycott.)
But it's doubtful that any of these previous walkouts prompted the kind of response from a legislator that Boquist offered Wednesday to a TV reporter:
“This is what I told the superintendent,” Boquist said, in a reference to State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton. “Send bachelors and come heavily armed. I’m not going to be a political prisoner in the state of Oregon. It’s just that simple.”
When a reporter with The Oregonian newspaper asked Boquist to clarify his statement and wondered if it was a "thinly veiled" threat, the Dallas Republican didn't mince any words:
“Nothing thinly veiled,” Boquist, an Army veteran, wrote in an email to the newspaper. “I have been in political coup attempts. I have been held hostage overseas. I have been jailed politically overseas … Not going to be arrested as a political prisoner in Oregon period.”
Boquist has argued that state troopers only have the power to enforce criminal violations and arrest warrants, not to compel absent lawmakers to return to the Capitol. He has brushed aside legal opinions from legislative lawyers saying that legislative leaders, with the governor's approval, can do exactly that.
In any event, on Thursday, GOP leaders confirmed that the senators would be leaving the state, so as to be beyond the long arm of the State Police. But Boquist's Wednesday comments continued to fan the flames at a time when they needed to be cooled. Without Boquist's comments, for example, it seems unlikely that members of the Three Percenters of Oregon, a group that joined in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge takeover in 2016, would have taken to social media to offer "security" and "refuge" to the boycotting senators.
Wisely, the GOP senators declined the offer.
But by then, word that militia members planned a weekend protest dubbed "Rally to Take the Capitol" prompted legislative leaders to cancel a planned Saturday session; on the recommendation of the State Police, the Capitol was closed to the public. The weekend protests turned out to be relatively small and peaceful.
As we noted in an editorial last week, we have concerns about the cap-and-trade bill, House Bill 2020. We think it's undeniable, for example, that the bill will have an outsized impact on rural Oregon, in large part because of the price increases expected for gasoline — generally estimated at 23 cents a gallon by 2021 and $3 a gallon by 2050. We also think that Democrats should drop the emergency clause currently attached to the bill and allow the measure to be referred to voters. We assume that this is among the points being hashed out in negotiations between the boycotting Republicans and Democratic leaders.
But Boquist's threat — there's no other way to put it — has not helped matters. The senator's remarks may have been made in the heat of the moment, but that's no excuse: They are reprehensible. (mm)