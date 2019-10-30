The weekend's incident involving a photograph of Lebanon High School students wearing blackface offers a painful lesson in the power of social media for the teenagers in the photo: If it's on the internet, it can go viral — where it will go on and on.
The incident also raises a question that Lebanon Community Schools officials need to answer as they investigate the incident: Where were the adults who might have prevented the entire incident in the first place?
This all took place at a haunted barn fundraiser, hosted by the local chapter of the National FFA Organization (formerly the Future Farmers of America). The annual event, held at a barn owned by the school, is one of the chapter's major fundraisers and has been going on for more than a decade. It's not unusual for the event to attract 1,000 or so people each year.
The weekend's incident involved students who were working in the haunted barn, located at the school's Land Lab. The students had been told to dress in dark clothing so that they could hide in the barn and then jump out to startle attendees. According to a statement from Bo Yates, the Lebanon Community Schools superintendent, some of the students also blackened out their bodies and faces to make them less visible to patrons. It's not clear at this writing whether the students were instructed to do this by someone else.
Because we live in an era of smartphones and social media, at least one photograph was taken showing a group of seven teenagers with their faces blackened. Reportedly, one of the students asked to have the group photo taken; it then was posted to social media, and the student who did that posting used a hashtag that included a racial slur.
By Monday, the photograph and the racist hashtag were making the rounds of the internet, prompting widespread anger and condemnation. The fallout from the incident continued on Tuesday, with vague (and not credible) threats of a possible school shooting prompting a slight drop in attendance. (A weird call that prompted a two-hour lockdown at Central Linn High School in Halsey on Tuesday is unrelated to the Lebanon incident, officials said.)
The fallout from the blackface incident could well follow the students for the rest of their lives; just ask any of the U.S. and Canadian politicians who recently have had to deal with scandals tied into blackface photos of them that date back decades. The recent advent of social media just makes it easier for these images to bounce in the endless echo chamber of the internet.
Yates said he believed that the students were not aware of the racist overtones of blackface. That's probably true, and the superintendent said the incident offered an opportunity for a teaching moment. Yates said that he and other staff members already have talked to the students involved about why they shouldn't have painted their faces black. That's good, and that lesson needs to go out to the entire student body.
But it raises another important question: Why didn't anyone get this message across to the students before the incident took place? Yates said he didn't know if the teachers on the scene were aware of the blacked-out faces. The fact remains, however, that teachers are responsible for the program. And if even one teacher had noticed the students before the haunted barn had opened for the weekend, a word to the wise ("Hey, scrub those faces and hands, and here's why you need to do that right now") would have taken care of the entire incident long before it had a chance to go viral. If it was important to keep the students dark to preserve the shock effect, hoodies or even dark ski masks could have covered their faces.
Instead, Lebanon Community Schools (and the students involved in the incident) now must work through an entirely different shock. (mm)