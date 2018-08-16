Although the music business has given us plenty of contenders and pretenders over the decades, there's never been any doubt: There's only one Queen of Soul.
And even though pancreatic cancer claimed Aretha Franklin on Thursday at age 76, she always will hold that title.
Upon hearing news of her death, if you're like us, you probably spent time revisiting the Franklin playlist. It's quite a list: "Chain of Fools." "Think." "Young, Gifted and Black." "Freeway of Love." "Spanish Harlem." "Daydreaming." It goes on and on: Over the years, Franklin charted more than 100 times on the Billboard charts and notched 17 Top 10 Pop hits.
But even if Franklin had never done anything other than her classic tracks for Atlantic Records in the late 1960s and early 1970s, we'd still be talking about her. After a series of hit-and-miss early albums for Columbia, designed to showcase Franklin's astonishing skills in a variety of genres, she signed with Atlantic, which specialized in R&B.
And there, it all came together. All those other musical genres — pop, classical, jazz, even a touch of opera — didn't fade away but instead blended in that voice. Those tracks rank among the greatest American recordings. "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)." "Think." "Chain of Fools." A little song, written and originally recorded by Otis Redding, called "Respect."
In Franklin's hands, "Respect" became something substantially more than Redding's desperate plea to a lover: It was a woman making a joyous stand for equality and being clear that nothing less would do.
"Respect" isn't the only song by other writers that Franklin would claim as her own: Her version of Paul Simon's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" is definitive. And although "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" was written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, it's Franklin's version we'll remember. Redding didn't mind that Franklin made his song her own, and we suspect that's true for those other writers as well.
There's a reason why Rolling Stone magazine put Franklin at the top of its list of the greatest singers of all time: The sound of her voice is the sound of America. The Queen of Soul may be gone. But that voice will endure. (mm)
Unnamed vandals
It is among the most difficult decisions newsrooms face: Should they identify juveniles facing serious criminal charges? It's a question that the Democrat-Herald faced again this week in the wake of the vandalism at Lafayette Elementary School.
The Albany Police Department says that three girls — aged 13, 12 and 8 — are accused of entering the school and going on what amounts to a rampage of vandalism. The toll from the damage, which includes wrecked computers, damaged SMART boards and paint smeared over carpet, is estimated at $50,000, but likely will go higher.
As a general policy, the newspaper tends not to publish the names of minors facing proceedings in juvenile court. But we have made exceptions in cases involving charges that would be felonies if filed in adult court or that have attracted an unusual amount of public attention — for example, we named the three juveniles accused of causing the recent lockdown at Lebanon High School.
Certainly, the vandalism at Lafayette would qualify on both those counts. But the age of the suspects has to figure into the equation as well: Remember that one of the principles at work in juvenile court is the idea that young brains sometimes make bad decisions that adults wouldn't necessarily make. That's why juvenile court is aimed much more toward rehabilitation than punishment.
In this case at this point, the young ages of the girls involved tips the scale toward not publishing their names in the newspaper. We understand there are principled arguments on both sides of this question. But readers need to know that these are not decisions that we make lightly. (mm)
