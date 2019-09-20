In what is turning out to be a relatively fascinating late summer for state government, a couple of fresh developments this week are worth noting.
First, after a week that he reportedly termed "excruciating," Misha Isaak, Gov. Kate Brown's top lawyer, announced Tuesday that he was declining an appointment by the governor to the state Court of Appeals.
It's fallout from the resignation of Ginger McCall, Oregon's first public records advocate. As you recall, McCall said members of the governor's staff, most notably Isaak, attempted to exert undue influence over her work.
The timing of McCall's announcement couldn't have been much worse for Isaak: On Aug. 30, Brown announced that she intended to appoint Isaak to the Court of Appeals. That appointment raised some eyebrows: It marked the third time that Brown had appointed someone from her staff to a judgeship.
But after McCall's resignation, and her release of memos that detailed conversations she had with Isaak and Brown’s government accountability attorney, Emily Matasar, calls mounted for Brown to withdraw the nomination.
On Tuesday, Isaak took the pressure off of Brown: In a letter to Brown, Isaak wrote: "I have worked hard to earn a professional reputation beyond ethical reproach. I am not willing to accept further damage to my reputation that could arise from joining the bench under a cloud of controversy." Brown's office said that the governor had not asked Isaak to withdraw his name.
When reporters asked Brown why Isaak had declined the nomination, she answered: “My understanding is because it creates a cloud over his appointment. And he values the integrity of the court, as do I.”
You have free articles remaining.
Isaak's action gave Brown a chance to take a small, but potentially important, step forward on transparency: She said she would be changing how she handles appointments to judicial posts. Going forward, she said, each court vacancy will be announced publicly, and her office will work to ensure that there is "a consistent vetting process for every candidate." She also said that she will "continue to communicate with local judges and the bar about the appointment."
That makes sense, assuming Brown is serious about it. She told reporters, accurately, that the governor has "full appointing powers under the constitution," but admitted that her judicial appointment process has not been consistent.
Here's a case where consistency is good. And it's important to take a step toward a more transparent process, especially for judicial appointments. Here's why: Appointments to these posts create incumbents, and incumbents in judicial seats often enjoy huge advantages when they run for reelection. People who are appointed to these posts often serve in them for decades.
The week's second big development wasn't unexpected, but it's still worth noting: Brown said Wednesday that she would not call a special session to deal with the controversy over a new state law that narrows death penalty crimes in Oregon. Brown said that there was not sufficient support among lawmakers for a special session.
The law limits the crimes that can be punished by the death penalty. Because the measure didn't call for the death penalty to be abolished outright, it didn't require a constitutional amendment and therefore did not require a public vote.
After the bill was passed, and signed by Brown, legal analysts concluded that the measure was retroactive, despite assurances to the contrary that had been given to lawmakers. The analysts concluded that the measure could apply to death row cases which were returned to lower courts for retrial or new sentencing hearings. That could affect every one of Oregon's 30 death row cases; not one of those cases has exhausted its appeals. One of the bill's key supporters, Sen. Floyd Prozanski, was pushing for a fix that would have made it clear the bill applied only to crimes committed after the law's effective date, Sept. 29. That fix would have made sense.
The Legislature presumably could tinker with the law at next year's short session. But lawmakers should stop ducking the main question and take the issue directly to the state's voters: Do they still support the death penalty? Let's see what the people of Oregon say. (mm)