September is National Preparedness Month, and if you need a poster child for the occasion, just look to Hurricane Florence, which deluged the Carolinas over the weekend and continues to bedevil the East Coast.
But if it hadn't been Florence, an appropriate poster child for the month could have been provided by any number of events: This year's crop of wildfires across the West (and especially in California), for example, which forced thousands of residents to evacuate.
The point is, we never can exactly predict what the disaster might be. In this neck of the woods, it could be an earthquake, perhaps the so-called "big one" triggered by the Cascadia subduction fault just off the West Coast. It could be a wildfire (and it appears, although the fire season isn't over yet, that the mid-valley got off easy this year). It could be an unexpectedly harsh weather event, such as the Columbus Day windstorm of 1962 or the snowstorm of a few years back that essentially paralyzed the mid-valley.
Although the disasters may differ, the basic ideas behind preparedness are essentially the same: You want to be ready to fend for yourself for a week, maybe two — the amount of time that might be required in some cases for help to arrive. (If you live in an area that might be impacted by wildfire or flooding, you want to be ready to be able to leave your home as quickly as possible, so you want a good idea of what you'd take with you in such an event — and how you can round up those items in a hurry.)
We know people who have despaired at the sheer enormity of crafting (and updating) workable preparedness plans. But the point of events such as National Preparedness Month isn't to make you feel inadequate. Rather, it's to encourage you to keep plugging away on the plan that you probably already have in progress.
It's easy to get overwhelmed and frightened by the scope of some of the disasters that frequently make the news.
But chances are pretty good that a disaster won't strike your home this week or this month or even this year. That means you don't have to complete your disaster planning today or tomorrow.
It does mean that there might be one or two things on your planning list that you can check off this week. Next week, tackle one or two more. If you need a little inspiration, check out some of the websites that are listed in the information box. (Links to those sites are included with the online version of this editorial.)
Even Kathryn Schulz, the writer whose New Yorker piece on the Cascadia subduction zone scared the daylights out of most of us (and won a Pulitzer Prize) understood how difficult it can be sometimes to take even simple steps in the face of fear or a misplaced sense of fatalism.
Schulz spends her summers in Oregon, After the initial article appeared, people kept asking her why she still came back to the West Coast, even though she knew so much about the fault. Her answer, as she outlined in a followup article, was that she had taken the relatively simple steps required to mitigate the risk.
"I'm still scared for the region, but I am not scared in it," she wrote. "Take some basic steps to protect yourself, work to draw attention to those issues that demand collective action — do that, and you need not be overly scared either." (mm)