Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson did a commendable thing this week: At a meeting with the City Council on Wednesday, he asked councilors to roll back some of the 12.5 percent raise they had given him just a couple of days before.
The council was evaluating Troedsson after his first year on the job, and it's obvious that councilors were pleased with his work. But as city officials had worked on the budget for the current fiscal year, Troedsson (and other city officials) had expressed concerns about areas he believes are underfunded.
So, at a council meeting Wednesday, Troedsson told councilors that he was happy to receive such a vote of confidence — but asked that his raise be cut to 7.5 percent. He also asked for the remaining 5 percent to be allocated to the reserve fund of his choice. (It's not known yet what fund that will be, but both Troeddson and the council have expressed worries about the city's equipment reserve fund.)
The amount of money to be designated for the reserve fund isn't huge, by city budget standards — it works out to about $7,672. (The 7.5 percent increase means Troedsson's salary will increase from $153,456 to $164,965.)
But we like the message Troedsson is sending — and his action does mean that whatever reserve fund eventually is selected for the money will be a little richer.
What we don't like is the council's decision to have the discussion about the city manager's compensation in an executive session that was closed to the public.
Don't misunderstand: We have no beef with the council's decision to boost Troedsson's salary. After all, when he was hired by the council, the intention always was to evaluate his compensation after a year. And the fact is that Troedsson's salary still lags below the market average.
We also understand that the council is within its rights to evaluate employees and negotiate compensation in executive sessions. (Troedsson's predecessor, Wes Hare, always asked for his evaluations to be held in public; Hare voluntarily deferred raises for many years.)
In fact, the council evaluated Troeddson's performance in a public setting. So it was baffling when councilors, two weeks later, closed the doors on the salary negotiations, especially since every dollar involved in those negotiations was public.
To be completely fair, the council did release the details of the agreed-upon compensation package as soon as it adjourned the executive session. But it would have been interesting to watch those negotiations — and such access could have given taxpayers a greater sense of how the compensation package jibes with the council's and Troedsson's priorities. It was a missed opportunity that we hope the council corrects when the city manager's evaluation rolls around again. (mm)
Gubernatorial dead heat?
It's way too early to get worked up over election polls, considering that Election Day still is more than three months away.
With that said, we still were intrigued by a new survey suggesting that, at this point, the race between incumbent Gov. Kate Brown and Republican challenger Knute Buehler is essentially a dead heat, with each candidate attracting about 45 percent of support from likely voters. There is some question about the methodology used in this survey by a Florida company, but an Oregon pollster told The Oregonian that the numbers were in line with what he's observed.
So it's no wonder that both Brown and Buehler found themselves on the receiving end of attacks this week: Democrats assailed Buehler's decision to rent an apartment in Tualatin, charging that the state representative no longer can represent his district in Bend, even though he still owns a home there. And a nonprofit organization advocating for foster care improvements launched a series of ads critical of Brown. If the race stays tight, expect to see a lot more of these attacks. (mm)
